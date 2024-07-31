Moment Southport rioter gets instant karma as he is hit by a brick in the crotch and head while taunting police

Instant karma for rioter in Southport as he gets hit by a brick on the head and then in the crotch

By Kit Heren

A Southport rioter got more than he bargained for on Tuesday night when he was hit in the head, and then in the crotch, by a flying brick.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage from the scene shows a man standing in front of riot police as bricks and wheelie bins are hurled at officers.

The video shows one of the bricks ricocheting off the riot shields and onto the man's chest and head.

As he staggers back away from the line of police officers clutching his head, another brick thrown by the rioters hits him in the crotch.

Doubled over in pain, he is helped away by other rioters.

Some 50 police officers were injured in the riots, which broke out in the seaside town after misinformation spread online about the identity of the teenage boy suspected of killing three girls and hurting eight more children, as well as two adults on Monday.

Read more: 'Stop the violence': Mother of girl, 7, stabbed to death in Southport pleads for calm after riots

Read more: Follow live: Mother of girl stabbed to death in Southport calls for end to violence as clean-up begins after riot

The man in agony after being hit by a brick. Picture: Social media

On Tuesday evening, a group of men, believed to be connected to the far-right English Defence League, targeted a mosque and started launching stones and bottles towards police defending it.

The rioters started attacking police vans, one of which was set on fire. Police stood guard with batons raised as the van blazed behind them.

Masked youths were seen scouring the ground for bricks littering the floor to throw at lines of officers.

Chants of "England till I die" where heard on the scene.

Heavy thuds were heard as the vans took hits and police raised their shields against incoming missiles.

Trouble flares during a protest in Southport on Tuesday night. Picture: Alamy

In the wake of the riots, Sir Keir Starmer warned those involved would feel "the full force of the law".

The PM said: "The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday."They deserve our support and our respect.

"Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.

"They will feel the full force of the law."

The Windsor Mini Mart on Windsor Road in Southport, Merseyside, which was looted in the riot. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss confirmed many involved in the riots were not from Southport.

He said: "The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.

"There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

"We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time."

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6, and Alice Aguiar, 9, were killed while taking part in a Taylor Swift dance class on Monday.