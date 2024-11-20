Foreign bots 'turbo-charged' misinformation during riots after fatal Southport attack, claims counter-terror boss

20 November 2024, 16:08 | Updated: 20 November 2024, 16:22

The spread of misinformation during the riots following the fatal knife attack in Southport was "turbo-charged" by foreign bots, Matt Jukes has claimed
The spread of misinformation during the riots following the fatal knife attack in Southport was "turbo-charged" by foreign bots, Matt Jukes has claimed. Picture: GettyCTP

By Flaminia Luck

The spread of misinformation during the post-Southport riots was "turbo-charged" by foreign bots, the police officer in charge of UK counter-terrorism has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matt Jukes also hit out at "unhelpful" domestic commentators who know that police cannot release certain information during ongoing court proceedings but present that as conspiracy.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is among those who have claimed there has been a cover-up over the Southport murders.

The latest figures from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) show policing disorder over the summer cost £31.7 million.

Over a 12-day period, police clocked up more than 40,000 hours of public order shifts, the NPCC said.

So far 1,590 people have been arrested, of whom 17% were children aged 17 or under.

Scuffles breaking out in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester, as police hold protesters back
Scuffles breaking out in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester, as police hold protesters back. Picture: Alamy
Police in riot gear face off with protesters in Whitehall
Police in riot gear face off with protesters in Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to journalists at a policing conference in Westminster on Wednesday, Mr Jukes said: "The vast majority of that messaging, which was problematic online, was domestic, driven by people who lived in our communities, who were stoking fear in those communities.

"But we have seen that turbo-charged by bots online. And so as we were tracking the amount of traffic, hateful traffic, during the 24-hour period across the days, we would see tremendous spikes as around midnight, bots kicked in.

"And we would just see the amplification, automation of that reach of those messages which were at times hateful, at times misinformation."

Read more: Two Met police officers under criminal investigation after pregnant woman and her unborn baby died in crash

Read more: Angela Rayner says farmers’ concerns over inheritance tax is 'scaremongering'

James O'Brien criticises 'conspiracy theories' about the Southport case

Some of the bots are thought to have been based in Russia.

It is estimated that 99 of the 1,590 arrests were for online offences, while the rest were for disorder or violence in real life.

Mr Jukes went on: "There's a legend which has emerged that the thought police were out arresting hundreds and hundreds of people for having opinions.

"And the reality is the hundreds and hundreds of people who were arrested were arrested because of their suspected involvement in violence, criminal damage, direct harms in communities."

He also hit out at commentators online who have claimed information has been covered up about the Southport investigation.

"We do need responsible commentators," Mr Jukes said.

"It is unhelpful when people who I suspect fully well know what the constraints are on reporting during ongoing legal proceedings, point to limited disclosures or limits on what can be said as evidence of cover up and conspiracy."

He also called on social media platforms to take responsibility for misinformation.

"One of the driving groups in relation to disorder during the summer was 10,000 plus people on Telegram, a company which has got, I believe, 900 million users, and have only recently got in the region of 100 staff," Mr Jukes said.

"So there is a need for responsible investment by governments in law enforcement, by governments in regulators, and by people who make billions out of the information environment."

Matt Jukes also hit out at "unhelpful" domestic commentators
Matt Jukes also hit out at "unhelpful" domestic commentators. Picture: CTP

Last month, the suspect in the Southport murders, appeared in court on murder, ricin and terror charges.

18-year-old Axel Rudakubana appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court via video link on Wednesday to face both charges, keeping his grey sweatshirt pulled up over his mouth and nose.The teenager stands accused of the production of ricin and possession of an Al-Qaeda Training Manual.

The force confirmed the charges relate to the production of a biological toxin under section 1 of the Biological Weapons Act 1974 and possession of information - namely a PDF manual - likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The short hearing saw the two new charges read out in addition to three charges of murder, 10 of attempted murder and the possession of a bladed article.

Appearing before a judge, Rudakubana, who can now be identified after a judge lifted reporting restrictions, refused to speak.

His case has now been sent to Liverpool Crown Court.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana
Axel Muganwa Rudakubana. Picture: BBC Children in Need

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers

Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, left fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers

Three men have been arrested after a bomb scare in Glasgow

Three men arrested after bomb scare at bus station

New York priest sacked after allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film racy music video in his church

New York priest sacked after allowing Sabrina Carpenter to film racy music video in church

The scene where a baby's body was found

Tragedy as baby's body found in field in Salford, as police rush to scene

GERMANY-US-ECONOMY-AUTOMOBILE-FORD

Ford to cut 800 jobs in UK due to low demand for electric cars.

Thomas Cashman shot dead nine-year-old Olivia Pratt Korbel in Knotty Ash back in August 2022

Gunman who shot dead Olivia Pratt-Korbel has bid to challenge conviction dismissed at Court of Appeal

Images of the aftermath posted on social media show the roof of the bus ripped off

Two in hospital after bus collides with tree and rips roof 'clean off'

The decommissioning of Royal Navy HMS Albion will be sped up as part of the cuts

UK to scrap warships, military helicopters and fleet of drones to save £500m

Ukraine launches 'UK-supplied storm shadow missiles into Russia for the first time'

Ukraine launches 'British-supplied storm shadow missiles into Russia for the first time'

Angela Rayner dismissed farmers concerns over inheritance tax as 'scaremongering' while standing in for Keir Starmer at PMQs

Angela Rayner says farmers’ concerns over inheritance tax is 'scaremongering'

The funeral for Liam Payne is taking place in the Home Counties

Goodbye to a father, son and pop star: Liam Payne’s coffin carried into church as One Direction star laid to rest

Liam Payne's final farewell: Girlfriend leads mourners as family, friends and bandmates gather for star's service

Liam Payne's final farewell: Girlfriend leads mourners as family, friends and bandmates gather for star's service

Chris Philp

Police 'losing confidence to use powers' after murder trial of officer who shot Chris Kaba, claims Tory MP

People lay flowers at the scene where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car.

Two Met police officers under criminal investigation after pregnant woman and her unborn baby died in crash

Ryland Headley, 92, has been charged with murder and rape following the death of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967

Man, 92, charged with the rape and murder of 75-year-old woman in 1967

Schools are closed for a second day across the UK.

Full list of school closures as UK hit with second day of snow and ice warnings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alex Burghart will be a new face at PMQs today, taking on Angela Rayner, as party leaders are away.

Alex Burghart takes on Angela Rayner at PMQs - but who is he?

An Alternative View Of Birmingham's Christmas Market

Overcrowded and overpriced: Christmas markets spark frustration rather than festive cheer

Preparations are under way ahead of the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne

Final preparations for Liam Payne's funeral underway as friends and family come together to pay respects to tragic star
The West should 'step it up' against Russia, a caller to Nick Ferrari says.

'We need to step it up': Impassioned caller tells Nick Ferrari UK needs to support Ukraine

Watch: British luxury car maker Jaguar releases new advert that doesn't feature any cars

Watch: British luxury car maker Jaguar releases new advert that doesn't feature any cars

SNow

Met Office issues fresh warnings for ice and snow as commuters brace for more travel chaos

Wagner funnels $2.5 billion in 'blood gold' to Russia’s war chest as it rebrands and expands in Africa

Wagner funnels $2.5 billion in 'blood gold' to Russia’s war chest as it rebrands and expands in Africa
Bank of England in the City of London (stock image).

Inflation rises to 2.3% in October after jump in energy bills

The US embassy in Kyiv closed over fears of a 'significant air attack'

US embassy in Kyiv closes over 'significant air attack' threat as Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine
An inquest is set to open into the killing of Harshita Brella - as police release CCTV of the prime suspect

Inquest to open into killing of Harshita Brella - as police release CCTV images of prime suspect

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News