Boy, 17, arrested in connection with Southport stabbings as police say attack not terror-related

Emergency services rushed a street in Southport at around midday following reports of stabbing. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the Southport knife attack, with police confirming it was not terror-related.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenager, from Banks, was arrested on Monday morning and remains in police custody, Merseyside Police said. He will be questioned about the incident.

Emergency services were called to a property on Hart Street, Southport at around 11.50am.

A "critical police incident" was declared following reports of the stabbing.

A police statement said: "At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing.

"We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"Any updates will be provided to the public when available.

"Communities can also follow Merseyside Police on social media for updates and if they want to submit information, they can do so on the Merseyside Police website or Crimestoppers."

LIVE: Multiple casualties as dozens of police and ambulances rush to 'major incident' in Southport as knifeman held

Read more: Southport stabbing: Everything we know so far as major incident declared

One witness described the incident as a "scene in a horror movie" with mothers coming down and "screaming".

Police previously said: "There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

"Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

"Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public."

A major incident is underway in Southport. Picture: @ChauffeurWest

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said its paramedics were responding to reports of "multiple stabbings" in Southport.

An NWAS statement on social media said: "North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is responding to a major incident following a call at 11:48am to Hart Street in Southport following reports of multiple stabbings.

"We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), Air Ambulance and Merit Doctors to the scene.

"So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital."

'Scene in a horror movie'

A local business owner, who was one of the people who called the police, said the incident in Southport was like a "scene in a horror movie."

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he believed six or seven "young girls" had been stabbed.

He said: "The mothers are coming here now and screaming.

"It is like a scene from a horror movie."

"Police have got him," he added.

"It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport."

(1/3) North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is responding to a major incident following a call at 11:48am to Hart Street in Southport following reports of multiple stabbings. pic.twitter.com/Fc385oqrhx — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) July 29, 2024

A worker at Bridge Cafe on Hart Street said she had been informed that there were children injured but was unable to offer any further details

Jack Mitchell, who works on Hart Street in Southport, told LBC he believed the building where the attack took place was a daycare centre.

"It's just a few houses up the road, I think it is a daycare but it's just on a residential street," he said.

The local told LBC his colleague had seen "kids being carried out of one of the houses."

Locals have been urged to stay away from the town centre.

Police are asking people not to speculate and that they will release more details as soon as they can.

LATEST | Emergency services are in #Southport after a major incident this morning (Mon).

One man has been arrested and a knife seized. There are casualties.



There is no wider threat to the public.



Follow us for updates and please avoid speculation.

https://t.co/APJZ9ggZcV pic.twitter.com/ITHmsDTIwm — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 29, 2024

'Deeply concerned'

Home Secrtary Yvette Cooper said she was "deeply concerned" about the "very serious incident" in Southport.

"All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected.

"I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding."

Merseyside's Police & Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, said: "Like everyone, I am deeply shocked and concerned about the major incident in Southport this morning.

"An arrest has been made and there is no wider risk to the public.

"I would urge people to be careful about what they share online and not to speculate about this incident.

"Official updates will follow shortly."