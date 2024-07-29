One dead and several injured after mass stabbing at 'Taylor Swift themed' event in Southport

A man has been detained after a stabbing in Southport with one confirmed dead. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

One person has died and several others have been injured following a mass stabbing after a 'Taylor Swift themed' dance party in Southport.

At least eight victims, who are being treated for stab injuries, have been taken to three hospitals, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Merseyside.

Alder Hey NHS trust has declared a major incident and have asked parents to only bring children to the Emergency Department if urgent.

Merseyside Police have also declared a "critical police incident".

A man has been arrested, the force have confirmed.

The attack is thought to have taken place at a children's holiday club in a residential area.

Eight patients with stab injuries have been treated at the scene and taken to hospitals including Alder Hey Children's Hospital. Picture: Alamy

One witness described it as a "scene in a horror movie" with mothers coming down and "screaming".

The force went on: "There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

"Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

"Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public."

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Picture: LBC

The Prime Minister has described a stabbing in Southport as "horrendous and deeply shocking".

Sir Keir Starmer thanked emergency services for their response to what happened on Hart Street earlier.

Steve Rotheram, the mayor for the Liverpool City region, said: "Like you, I'm deeply concerned to hear about the incident in Southport this morning.

"I have been in contact with the police and am being kept updated on the situation.

"Please wait for official updates. Don't spread unconfirmed speculation and false information."

Police on Hart Street Southport, Merseyside, where a man was detained. Picture: Alamy

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was "traumatised" by the attack.

He said: "My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.

"She ran away and she's safe."