Hundreds gather for Southport vigil to pay tribute to three children killed in knife attack

Crowds gathered to remember the three children killed in the attack. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Southport on Tuesday evening to remember the three girls killed in a knife attack.

Bebe, 6, Elsie, 7, and Alice, 9, were stabbed at a Taylor Swift dance club in the seaside town on Monday.

Eight other children were hurt, five of whom are in a critical condition in hospital. Two other adults are also in a critical condition.

Mourners gathered outside The Atkinson in Southport town centre on Tuesday evening to pay tribute to the victims.

Hundreds taking part in the vigil were in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

Members of the public taking part in a vigil near to the scene in Hart Street. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the vigil, Mayor of Sefton June Burns said: "It's hard to find the correct words to say.

"I hope all of you here find some comfort.

"Reach out and help. Be kind. Let's allow them families to grieve the way they wish to grieve.

"I ask for calm and respect at this time."

The head of the school trust attended by Alice and Bebe said the girls "will be in our hearts forever".

A local resident told LBC his daughter was due to be at the same Taylor Swift class on Wednesday.

"This is our 9/11 - nothing like this has ever happened in my lifetime here and I don't think anything previously so it's going to take a long time," Mark Pickup said.

"The wound is going to be open for quite some time.

"The story's not over yet. We lost another angel today.

"We're still in the thick of it and there could be more sad news along the way."

Endeavour Learning Trust chief executive David Clayton said "no words can do justice to what has happened here in Southport", as he paid tribute to Alice, a year 4 pupil at Churchtown Primary School, and former pupil Bebe.

Meanwhile, a man with a knife was arrested near where the vigil took place on Tuesday evening.

A report was received at 6.50pm that a man had been seen with a knife on Eastbank Street, Merseyside Police said.

Officers attended and a man was detained at around 6.55pm, with a flick knife recovered.

There are no reports anyone was injured during the incident, the force added.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “We know too well the devastating impact knife crime can have for victims, their families and friends, and those who carry them.

“This week has seen an unspeakable tragedy unfold in Southport, and this incident occurred a short distance from where a vigil had been happening where the community was paying their respects to all those affected.

“Officers made a swift arrest and have seized a knife that could have been used to cause harm in our communities.

“Those offenders who carry them have no place whatsoever in our communities.

“Every day we are carrying out stop checks, warrants and land searches to take knives off our streets, but as this incident shows, the assistance of members of the public in telling us where they are stored and who is carrying them is vital to ensure the safety of families and residents."

People attend a vigil outside the Atkinson building in central Southport. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the gathering, the families and schools of the girls killed paid tribute to them.

Bebe's family said: "No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."

Natasha Sandland, headteacher of Marshside Primary School, has paid tribute to Southport attack victim Bebe King, six. She said: "Words cannot do justice to describe the grief and upset our Marshside community are feeling today.

"We are deeply saddened by the awful news that we have lost one of our brightest and most wonderful shining stars in Bebe.

"Right now our focus is on supporting Bebe's family and her friends, our staff and our community who have been left numb by this tragic incident.

"We send our love to all those who have been affected by what happened and we would like to reiterate calls to protect the privacy of all families involved at this difficult time.

"As a school community, we will be grieving together as we stand with others in Southport. Rest in peace Bebe."

Farnborough Road Infant School headteacher Jennifer Sephton said the school was "heartbroken and devastated" by the death of their pupil Elsie.

Alice's family also paid tribute to their "princess".

They said: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess. Like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."