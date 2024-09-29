SpaceX launches mission to rescue two stranded astronauts

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched a rescue mission to save two stranded astronauts at the International Space Station.

The capsule rocketed towards orbit to fetch the test pilots whose Boeing spacecraft returned to Earth empty earlier this month because of safety concerns.

But this rescue operation won’t be a quick one, with the stranded astronauts not expected to return home until next year.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will have been on the International Space Station for around eight months by the time they can return home.

Two astronauts are aboard the SpaceX craft, NASA’s Nick Hague and Russia's Alexander Gorbunov.

Officials said there was not a way to bring them back earlier on SpaceX without interrupting other scheduled missions.

The pair expected to be gone just a week when they signed up for Boeing's first astronaut flight that launched in June.

SpaceX craft rockets the ISS. Picture: Getty

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. Picture: Getty

Nasa ultimately decided that Boeing's Starliner was too risky after a cascade of thruster troubles and helium leaks marred its trip to the orbiting complex.

During her time on the ISS, Ms Williams has since been promoted to commander of the space station, which, when the SpaceX craft arrives will be back to its usual population of seven.

Once Mr Hague and Mr Gorbunov arrive this weekend, four astronauts living there since March can leave in their own SpaceX capsule. Their homecoming was delayed a month by Starliner's turmoil.

Mr Hague noted before the flight that change is the one constant in human spaceflight.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying astronaut Nick Hague (NASA) and Alexander Gorbunov (Roscosmos). Picture: Getty

"There's always something that is changing. Maybe this time it's been a little more visible to the public," he said.

Boeing has said publicly that it "remains confident in the Starliner spacecraft and its ability to return safely with crew".

They added in a statement: "We continue to support NASA’s requests for additional testing, data, analysis and reviews to affirm the spacecraft’s safe undocking and landing capabilities."