SpaceX Starship lands safely before exploding into fireball

4 March 2021, 07:00 | Updated: 4 March 2021, 07:05

SpaceX's futuristic Starship looked to have performed a perfect touchdown on Wednesday before exploding
SpaceX's futuristic Starship looked to have performed a perfect touchdown on Wednesday before exploding. Picture: NASA

By Kate Buck

SpaceX's futuristic Starship exploded into a fireball just minutes after what appeared to be a perfect touchdown.

The full-scale prototype of Elon Musk's envisioned Mars ship soared more than six miles after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas on Wednesday.

It descended horizontally over the Gulf of Mexico, then flipped upright just in time to land.

The shiny bullet-shaped rocket ship remained intact this time at touchdown, prompting SpaceX commentator John Insprucker to declare "third time's a charm as the saying goes", before SpaceX ended its webcast of the test.

But then the Starship exploded and was tossed in the air, before slamming back into the ground in flames.

Two previous test flights crash-landed in fireballs.

There was no immediate comment from SpaceX on what went wrong. But Musk looked on the bright side in a tweet: "Starship 10 landed in one piece!" RIP SN10, honorable discharge."

He added: "SpaceX team is doing great work! One day, the true measure of success will be that Starship flights are commonplace."

Musk plans to use Starships to send people to the moon and Mars.

The last two prototypes reached a similarly high altitude in December and February, but slammed into the ground at Boca Chica, Texas, and exploded.

Each of these last three test flights lasted six-and-a-half minutes.

Starship missions with people on board are planned for 2023, with Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa amongst those who have booked a flight around the moon.

Musk has estimated the first crewed mission to Mars could happen as early as 2024 or 2026.

A high-resolution photo of the surface of Mars

Chinese astronauts training for space station crewed flights

Modification to Covid-19 vaccines to combat variants will be fast-tracked

Vaccines against Covid-19 variants to be fast-tracked for approval, MHRA says
An anti-coup protest In Myanmar

Myanmar sees deadliest day as 38 die amid ongoing protests

The hole cut into the US border fence in southern California

SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

Tiger Woods

Detectives look at 'black box' from Tiger Woods crash

Virus Outbreak Germany

Germany eases Covid restrictions in some states as lockdown extended

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

Stamp duty holiday extended: What exactly did Rishi Sunak announce in his Budget?
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak's announcement

The IFS director was speaking to Eddie Mair following the 2021 Budget

'This is the biggest tax-rising budget for nearly 30 years', IFS Director tells LBC
The Chancellor has announced the budget today and overall its good news for consumers.

EXCLUSIVE: The effect of the 2021 Budget on consumers

This Excluded UK member is furious at Rishi Sunak after his Budget announcement

Furious 'excluded' caller hits out at Chancellor Rishi Sunak after Budget
Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people

Excluded UK member decries 'nothing again' in Budget for most self-employed people
Cross Question Covid Budget Special with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question Covid Budget Special

MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on Budget 2021

MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis gives his instant take on the Budget 2021

