SpaceX Starship test flight ends in fiery crash

3 February 2021, 00:40

Elon Musk's company launched its latest Starship prototype from the south-eastern tip of Texas
Elon Musk's company launched its latest Starship prototype from the south-eastern tip of Texas. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

SpaceX's second full test flight of its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship ended in another fiery crash landing on Tuesday.

Elon Musk's company launched its latest Starship prototype from the south-eastern tip of Texas, two months after the previous test ended in an equally explosive belly flop.

The full-scale stainless steel rocket reached its intended altitude of 6.2 miles, slightly lower than the last one.

All seemed on schedule as the 160-foot Starship flipped on its side and began its descent.

But it did not manage to straighten itself back up in time for a landing and slammed into the ground.

paceX's bullet-shaped Starship prototype lifts off for test launch
paceX's bullet-shaped Starship prototype lifts off for test launch. Picture: PA

"We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," said SpaceX launch commentator John Insprucker. "Reminder - this is a test flight."

The next Starship stood nearby at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, during Tuesday's test, which lasted six-and-a-half minutes.

Mr Musk is developing Starship to carry people to Mars, perhaps in as little as several years.

It's the upper stage of his intended moon and Mars ships, meant to launch atop a mega rocket called Super Heavy that is still being developed.

SpaceX tried to launch Starship last week, but failed to secure the necessary approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting a Twitter outburst from Musk.

Latest News

See more Latest News

SpaceX’s bullet-shaped Starship prototype explodes after crashing

Second Starship test flight goes badly for SpaceX

Groundhog Club handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Italy Politics

Italian president seeks non-political government to lead

Myanmar The Lady and the Generals

Citizens in Myanmar protest against coup with noise barrage

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny ordered to prison by Moscow court
Alexei Navalny has been jailed for three-and-a-half years

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 3.5 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the differences between the five main Covid-19 vaccines?
The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The public health expert was speaking to Iain Dale

'Better border control is essential to protect vaccine rollout', health expert says
Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

The PM paid tribute to the NHS hero

'He united us all' - Boris Johnson pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore
'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'

'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'
Kent Covid-19 variant mutation is 'par for the course', professor tells LBC

Kent Covid-19 variant mutation is 'par for the course', professor tells LBC
Dr Yates was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Government not heeding warnings', Independent SAGE member blasts PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London