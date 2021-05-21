Breaking News

Spain to allow Brits to return for holidays from next week

Spain will allow Brits to return for holidays from next week. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Spain will allow Brits to return for summer holidays from next week, the Spanish Government has confirmed.

Spanish authorities in Madrid published the rule change in the government gazette on Friday.

Brits can legally return to the mainland and the country's islands for non-essential trips despite being on the UK's amber list.

Spain's ban on British tourists was due to end on 31 May but has now been brought forward.

TUI and Thomas Cook have been offering package holidays to the country's islands from Monday, saying they are following government advice.

It comes days after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced 12 countries - not including Spain - would be added to the UK's green travel list from 17 May.

Spain's nationwide State of Emergency ended on 9 May but many of the restrictions and curfews remain in force and may vary between regions.

While it is no longer illegal to travel to the 170 destinations on the amber list, ministers have strongly advised against people travelling for holidays to "prevent new Covid variants from entering the UK."

Before flying back to England, people travelling from amber list countries must take a Covid-19 test, book and pay for a private PCR test for day two and day eight after returning, complete a passenger locator form and quarantine at home for 10 days - unless they are told they can end quarantine early through the Test to Release scheme.

The country will also welcome back Japanese tourists.

TUI has been offering holiday packages to Spanish islands despite being on the amber list. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, thousands of Brits have travelled to neighbouring country Portugal - on the UK's green list - since Covid travel restrictions were eased on Monday.

The EU has also taken a step towards relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures earlier this week to allow fully vaccinated visitors in.

The bloc agreed on easing the criteria for nations to be considered a safe destination. Up to now, that list included only seven countries.