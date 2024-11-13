Spain takes drastic measures as more flooding looms, as some locals even tie their cars up and wrap them in film

Spanish people have been seen bracing for more flooding in drastic ways. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Spanish people have been seen taking extraordinary measures to protect their property amid the threat of repeat floods as torrential rain approaches.

Photos said to be from Valencia and Malaga in southern Spain show a car tied to a lamppost, and another vehicle wrapped up in what appears to be heavy-duty clingfilm.

Malaga, on Spain's southern coast, is under a red alert for possible flooding on Wednesday, with locals urged to be very careful and avoid travel. Schools were closed as a preventative measure.

Some 3,000 people have also been evacuated from an area near Malaga.

It comes after over 200 people, including a British man, were killed in flooding in southern and eastern Spain last month.

A car seen wrapped up ahead of potential flooding. Picture: Social media

A local official said: "The situation for the province of Malaga is of extreme risk.

"The forecast was that we were going to be on yellow alert but weather agency Aemet has raised this to red."

Other parts of the Spanish south, east and north-west are under lesser orange and yellow alerts, including Valencia and Sevilla.

It comes two weeks after torrential downpours across a large swathe of south-east Spain killed around 220 people and caused vast property damage.

Valencia and its surrounding areas were by far the worst affected by the flooding, with photos showing cars strewn across roads - which may explain the drastic measures some have taken this week.

Another person tied their car to a lamppost. Picture: Social media

Thousands of people lost their homes and streets are still covered in mud and debris 11 days after the arrival of a tsunami-like wave following a record deluge.

Protests broke out over the weekend at local government's handling of the disaster.

Officials put southern, eastern and parts of north-western Spain under weather warnings. Picture: Aemet

Thousands of people marched in Valencia to demand the resignation of the regional president in charge of the emergency response.

Some protesters clashed with riot police in front of the city hall, where the protesters started their march to the seat of the regional government. Police used batons to beat them back.