Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent

31 October 2024, 10:37

Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Spain

By Kit Heren

Newly released shocking footage shows the extent of the flood damage in Valencia after Spanish flooding that has killed at least 95 people.

The video, released by police, shows scenes of utter devastation in the city, with cars and debris piled up, bridges blocked, and fires burning.

Locals can be seen seen wandering around the city amid the chaos, with motorways also seen blocked up by abandoned cars.

Valencia region has been the worst affected by the flooding, which hit a large stretch of south-east Spain, with 92 of the 95 people confirmed dead so far having been in the city, among them a British man.

But with so much chaos and debris to clean up, officials think the death toll could rise.

A year's worth of rain fell in just eight hours in the Valencia region on Tuesday, destroying bridges and buildings in the area and sweeping away cars. The government has declared three days of warning.

A separate video from Tuesday shows a bridge near the city being washed away by the flood water.

Vehicles piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia
Vehicles piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia. Picture: Alamy
A man reacts as he waits for news of his relatives trapped during the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A man reacts as he waits for news of his relatives trapped during the floods in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz). Picture: Alamy

The water carried away cars, derailed a train and rose several feet into the lower levels of homes, as landslides caused by the floods also caused disruption.

Locals described seeing people clambering onto the roofs of their cars as a churning tide of brown water gushed through the streets, uprooting trees and dragging away chunks of masonry from buildings.

More than 1,000 soldiers were sent to the worst-hit areas to help with rescue efforts following the floods.

The aftermath of the flooding in Valencia
The aftermath of the flooding in Valencia. Picture: Getty

President of the Andalusian government, Juanma Morena, said a 71-year-old British man was rescued on the outskirts of Alhaurin de la Torre.

He was found with hypothermia and died after suffering several cardiac arrests.

Karen Loftus, 62, from Dorset - who was with her husband - says it was "just like a disaster movie".

Residents clean their houses affected by floods in Valencia on Thursday
Residents clean their houses affected by floods in Valencia on Thursday. Picture: Alamy
Vehicles are seen piled up after being swept away by floods on a motorway in Valencia
Vehicles are seen piled up after being swept away by floods on a motorway in Valencia. Picture: Alamy

The mayor of Utiel, a town in Spain, said Tuesday was "the worst day of [his] life".

"We were trapped like rats," Ricardo Gabaldon said.

"Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres."

Soldiers look at a crashed van on October 30, 2024 after flash floods devastated the town of Letur, southwest of Valencia
Soldiers look at a crashed van on October 30, 2024 after flash floods devastated the town of Letur, southwest of Valencia. Picture: Getty

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain "weeps with" the people who are still searching for family and friends.

View of damaged area after catastrophic flash floods due to heavy rain in Valencia
View of damaged area after catastrophic flash floods due to heavy rain in Valencia. Picture: Getty

He told reporters: "Our thoughts go out to those whose homes and possessions have been devastated and whose lives have been covered in mud.

"We are united and we will rebuild your streets and your squares and bridges."

Vehicles are seen piled up after being swept away by floods on a motorway in Valencia, Spain, Thursday
Vehicles are seen piled up after being swept away by floods on a motorway in Valencia, Spain, Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sanchez added: "Spain will be with you."

He said the government and emergency services would be working "24 hours a day as long as the emergency goes on".

