At least 51 dead after flash floods sweep through Spain, as lorries overturn and high-speed train derails

Several people have died in Spain after floods. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

At least 51 people have been killed after flash floods swept through Spanish cities across a large stretch of the country on Tuesday.

The flooding affected a huge arc of Spain, running from the Malaga province in the south to Valencia in the east.

The water carried away cars, derailed a train and rose several feet into the lower levels of homes, as landslides caused by the floods also caused disruption.

The high-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was derailed as were several commuter lines.

Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia. Picture: Getty

A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga. Picture: Getty

A derailed train of the Spanish state-owned rail company Renfe is pictured at Alora, near Malaga. Picture: Getty

A British couple in Spain reported seeing "nine or 10" overturned lorries in a short stretch of motorway near Valencia on Tuesday ngiht.

Spanish news agency EFE said that one truck driver was missing in L'Alcudia, a town in Valencia.

Also in Valencia, the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldon, told RTVE that several people were trapped in their homes.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from homes and cars.

Cars are swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga,. Picture: Alamy

Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy

Several people rescued, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy

An emergency rescue brigade of Spain's army deployed to help rescue efforts.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "I am closely following with concern the reports on missing persons and the damage caused... in recent hours."

He told people to listen to the emergency services and "be very careful and avoid unnecessary trips."

A man rests on a bench as floods block his access in Valencia, Spain Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz). Picture: Alamy

Storms were forecast to continue until Thursday, according to Spain's national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years.

The country is recovering from a severe drought this year thanks to rainfall.

Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are probably linked to climate change.