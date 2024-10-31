Desperate hunt for survivors as Spanish death toll passes 158 with mobs and looters striking shops across Valencia

Desperate hunt for survivors as Spanish death toll passes 158 with mobs and looters striking shops across Valencia. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The desperate hunt for survivors continues after flash floods swept through Spain, as the country's death toll hit 158.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As floodwaters subsided, Spanish police announced a major crime crackdown after looters and gangs took to supermarkets and electrical stores in Valencia in a bid to scavenge goods.

Bonaire Shopping Centre close to Valencia's airport and the towns of Aldaia and Alfafar appeared to be the areas worst affected by both looting and flood damage.

It comes as Spain's Prime Minister announced three days of mourning in the wake of the 158 deaths across the nation.

Dozens are still missing, with many presumed dead following the shock flash floods.

It comes as a year's worth of rain fell in just eight hours in the eastern region of Valencia on Tuesday, destroying bridges and buildings in the area and sweeping away cars.

As floodwaters subsided, Spanish police announced a major crime crackdown after looters and gangs took to supermarkets and electrical stores in Valencia in a bid to scavenge goods. Picture: Getty

Search for missing people underway after devastating storm kills 104 in Spain. Picture: Getty

The water carried away cars, derailed a train and rose several feet into the lower levels of homes, as landslides caused by the floods also caused disruption.

Locals described seeing people clambering onto the roofs of their cars as a churning tide of brown water gushed through the streets, uprooting trees and dragging away chunks of masonry from buildings.

Recent hours have seen gangs reportedly caught looting electrical stores as well as supermarkets in the Valencia region.

Local police are now said to be redirecting man power away from rescue efforts and upping patrols near shops, Spanish outlet El Pais reports.

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain. Picture: Getty

According to reports from Spain's Civil Guard, 39 alleged perpetrators have now been arrested in the Valencia region over looting offences, with that figure expected to rise.

More than 1,000 soldiers were sent to the worst-hit areas to help with rescue efforts following the floods.

Read more: Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent

Read more: LA hit by riots and looting after Dodgers World Series victory parade descends into chaos

Residents walk past piled up cars following deadly floods in Valencia's De La Torre neighbourhood, south of Valencia. Picture: Getty

More than 1,000 soldiers were sent to the worst-hit areas to help with rescue efforts following the floods. Picture: Getty

Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Spain

President of the Andalusian government, Juanma Morena, said a 71-year-old British man was rescued on the outskirts of Alhaurin de la Torre.

He was found with hypothermia and died after suffering several cardiac arrests.

Karen Loftus, 62, from Dorset - who was with her husband - says it was "just like a disaster movie".

⚫Lamentamos confirmar que un británico de 71 años ha fallecido en el hospital horas después de ser rescatado de su casa a las afueras de Alhaurín de la Torre, Málaga. Presentaba hipotermia y falleció tras sufrir varias paradas cardiorrespiratorias.



Un abrazo para su familia. — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) October 30, 2024

The mayor of Utiel, a town in Spain, said Tuesday was "the worst day of [his] life".

"We were trapped like rats," Ricardo Gabaldon said.

"Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres."

Read more: Buffer zones outside abortion clinics come into force across England and Wales

Read more: 'Historic injustice': 100,000 ex-miners who 'powered this country' to get £1.5bn kept from pensions for decades

Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia. Picture: Getty

A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga. Picture: Getty

A derailed train of the Spanish state-owned rail company Renfe is pictured at Alora, near Malaga. Picture: Getty

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain "weeps with" the people who are still searching for family and friends.

He told reporters: "Our thoughts go out to those whose homes and possessions have been devastated and whose lives have been covered in mud.

"We are united and we will rebuild your streets and your squares and bridges. Mr Sanchez added: "Spain will be with you."

He said the government and emergency services would be working "24 hours a day as long as the emergency goes on".

Mr Sanchez said the "devastating event" may not be over, as more storms could be on the way.

A British couple in Spain reported seeing "nine or 10" overturned lorries in a short stretch of motorway near Valencia on Tuesday ngiht.

Spanish news agency EFE said that one truck driver was missing in L'Alcudia, a town in Valencia.

Also in Valencia, the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldon, told RTVE that several people were trapped in their homes.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from homes and cars.

Cars are swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga,. Picture: Alamy

Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy

Several people rescued, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy

An emergency rescue brigade of Spain's army deployed to help rescue efforts.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "I am closely following with concern the reports on missing persons and the damage caused... in recent hours."

He told people to listen to the emergency services and "be very careful and avoid unnecessary trips."

A man rests on a bench as floods block his access in Valencia, Spain Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz). Picture: Alamy

Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy

Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha. Picture: Alamy

Storms were forecast to continue until Thursday, according to Spain's national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years.

The country is recovering from a severe drought this year thanks to rainfall.

Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are probably linked to climate change.