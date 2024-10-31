Desperate hunt for survivors as Spanish death toll passes 158 with mobs and looters striking shops across Valencia

31 October 2024, 18:13

Desperate hunt for survivors as Spanish death toll passes 158 with mobs and looters striking shops across Valencia
Desperate hunt for survivors as Spanish death toll passes 158 with mobs and looters striking shops across Valencia. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The desperate hunt for survivors continues after flash floods swept through Spain, as the country's death toll hit 158.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As floodwaters subsided, Spanish police announced a major crime crackdown after looters and gangs took to supermarkets and electrical stores in Valencia in a bid to scavenge goods.

Bonaire Shopping Centre close to Valencia's airport and the towns of Aldaia and Alfafar appeared to be the areas worst affected by both looting and flood damage.

It comes as Spain's Prime Minister announced three days of mourning in the wake of the 158 deaths across the nation.

Dozens are still missing, with many presumed dead following the shock flash floods.

It comes as a year's worth of rain fell in just eight hours in the eastern region of Valencia on Tuesday, destroying bridges and buildings in the area and sweeping away cars.

As floodwaters subsided, Spanish police announced a major crime crackdown after looters and gangs took to supermarkets and electrical stores in Valencia in a bid to scavenge goods.
As floodwaters subsided, Spanish police announced a major crime crackdown after looters and gangs took to supermarkets and electrical stores in Valencia in a bid to scavenge goods. Picture: Getty
Search for missing people underway after devastating storm kills 104 in Spain
Search for missing people underway after devastating storm kills 104 in Spain. Picture: Getty

The water carried away cars, derailed a train and rose several feet into the lower levels of homes, as landslides caused by the floods also caused disruption.

Locals described seeing people clambering onto the roofs of their cars as a churning tide of brown water gushed through the streets, uprooting trees and dragging away chunks of masonry from buildings.

Recent hours have seen gangs reportedly caught looting electrical stores as well as supermarkets in the Valencia region.

Local police are now said to be redirecting man power away from rescue efforts and upping patrols near shops, Spanish outlet El Pais reports.

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain
Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain. Picture: Getty

According to reports from Spain's Civil Guard, 39 alleged perpetrators have now been arrested in the Valencia region over looting offences, with that figure expected to rise.

More than 1,000 soldiers were sent to the worst-hit areas to help with rescue efforts following the floods.

Read more: Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent

Read more: LA hit by riots and looting after Dodgers World Series victory parade descends into chaos

Residents walk past piled up cars following deadly floods in Valencia's De La Torre neighbourhood, south of Valencia.
Residents walk past piled up cars following deadly floods in Valencia's De La Torre neighbourhood, south of Valencia. Picture: Getty
95 people have died after flash flooding in Spain
More than 1,000 soldiers were sent to the worst-hit areas to help with rescue efforts following the floods. Picture: Getty

Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Spain

President of the Andalusian government, Juanma Morena, said a 71-year-old British man was rescued on the outskirts of Alhaurin de la Torre.

He was found with hypothermia and died after suffering several cardiac arrests.

Karen Loftus, 62, from Dorset - who was with her husband - says it was "just like a disaster movie".

The mayor of Utiel, a town in Spain, said Tuesday was "the worst day of [his] life".

"We were trapped like rats," Ricardo Gabaldon said.

"Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres."

Read more: Buffer zones outside abortion clinics come into force across England and Wales

Read more: 'Historic injustice': 100,000 ex-miners who 'powered this country' to get £1.5bn kept from pensions for decades

Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia
Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia. Picture: Getty
A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga
A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga. Picture: Getty
A derailed train of the Spanish state-owned rail company Renfe is pictured at Alora, near Malaga
A derailed train of the Spanish state-owned rail company Renfe is pictured at Alora, near Malaga. Picture: Getty

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain "weeps with" the people who are still searching for family and friends.

He told reporters: "Our thoughts go out to those whose homes and possessions have been devastated and whose lives have been covered in mud.

"We are united and we will rebuild your streets and your squares and bridges. Mr Sanchez added: "Spain will be with you."

He said the government and emergency services would be working "24 hours a day as long as the emergency goes on".

Mr Sanchez said the "devastating event" may not be over, as more storms could be on the way.

A British couple in Spain reported seeing "nine or 10" overturned lorries in a short stretch of motorway near Valencia on Tuesday ngiht.

Spanish news agency EFE said that one truck driver was missing in L'Alcudia, a town in Valencia.

Also in Valencia, the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldon, told RTVE that several people were trapped in their homes.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from homes and cars.

Cars are swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga,
Cars are swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga,. Picture: Alamy
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain)
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy
Several people rescued, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain).
Several people rescued, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy

An emergency rescue brigade of Spain's army deployed to help rescue efforts.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "I am closely following with concern the reports on missing persons and the damage caused... in recent hours."

He told people to listen to the emergency services and "be very careful and avoid unnecessary trips."

A man rests on a bench as floods block his access in Valencia, Spain Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A man rests on a bench as floods block his access in Valencia, Spain Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz). Picture: Alamy
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain)
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain). Picture: Alamy
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha
Several emergency services help in the rescue work, on October 29, 2024, in Letur, Albacete, Castilla-La Mancha. Picture: Alamy

Storms were forecast to continue until Thursday, according to Spain's national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years.

The country is recovering from a severe drought this year thanks to rainfall.

Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are probably linked to climate change.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Peter Lynch was jailed for two years.

Grandad, 61, jailed over far-right summer riots died from 'hanging' in prison cell, inquest hears

Private schools have slammed Labour's tax hike.

Independent schools vote to sue over Labour’s VAT hike

Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in full gowns during end of exams celebration

Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in River Thames during end of exams celebration

Hayley Jones leaving Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in August

Prison worker admits having 'inappropriate relationship' with Zara Aleena's killer

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Harry Judd's son was rushed to hospital.

McFly star Harry Judd's son rushed to hospital after 'traumatic' washing pod accident

The suspect is escorted by police officers to a park for video reconstruction of a crime scene

British businessman charged with murder in Hong Kong after housekeeper found drowned under waterfall

Met arrest 63-year-old man after thief swindled London cheesemaker Neal's Yard out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

Man arrested after London cheesemaker Neal's Yard swindled out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shameless hypocrisy" over a £25k TV payment.

Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'hypocrisy' over £25k payment for General Election night appearance

The Chancellor has been accused of 'shafting' farmers.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kirstie Allsopp lead fury as farmers 'shafted' with inheritance tax raid

A firefighter works as a Metro bus burns following Dodger fan celebrations in the area which turned unruly, after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees

LA hit by riots and looting after Dodgers World Series victory parade descends into chaos

Hannah Roberts had donned a variety of headpieces to get around a shoplifting ban in Gloucester

You're necked! Prolific shoplifter with huge neck tattoo banned from wearing wigs as disguise

Mohamed Al Fayed

Four hundred people contact Mohamed Al Fayed 'sexual abuse survivors group'

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has spoken about his ex-wife's decision to end her own life at Dignitas

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree reveals his terminally ill ex-wife was forced to travel to Dignitas alone to end her life

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, with at least 95 confirmed dead so far

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent

Exclusive
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Chancellor ‘doesn’t know’ salary of new chairman tasked with ensuring government ‘value for money'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mohammed Farraj

Medical student, 21, killed in freak gym accident by 'traumatic' head injury, as tributes pour in
Jeremy Hunt says he thinks Labour will 'pay the price' for not being more transparent about the Budget

'Labour should have been up front': Former Chancellor condemns ‘biggest tax-raising budget in history’
Thom Yorke Performs In Auckland

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke walks off stage after being heckled by pro-Palestine protester in audience
Emma Lovell and her husband Lee confronted two teenagers at their home in Brisbane

Australian teenager cleared of murdering British woman who confronted intruders during home break-in
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck

Donald Trump rides garbage truck in bid to mock Joe Biden after Puerto Rico comments continue to cause a stink
Rachel Reeves has defended her Budget decisions

Chancellor admits Budget will hit workers’ pay - as ‘Brits to be left around £300 worse off’
Lianne Gordon

Teen found guilty of murdering mum-of-two shot in head through front door as she shielded children from gang feud
Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia

Spanish government declares three days of mourning after 95 die and dozens missing in flash floods
London, UK. 2

Buffer zones outside abortion clinics come into force across England and Wales

Miners Banners Exhibition Opens At Durham Cathedral

'Historic injustice': 100,000 ex-miners who 'powered this country' to get £1.5bn kept from pensions for decades

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News