British travellers urged not to visit Spain despite country lifting restrictions

Spain has opened doors to British holidaymakers, despite the UK government urging people not to go there. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Spain is now letting travellers arrive from the UK without having to take a Covid test but people are being advised not to try to travel to the country.

Spain is still on the government's amber list, meaning people should not go unless it's for essential family or business reasons.

If tourists do decide to go to Spain, they will need to quarantine for ten days and get tested twice when they return.

Ministers have said travel to amber list countries is only allowed for "limited reasons" and the government's website currently states: "You should not travel to amber list countries or territories."

The Foreign Office website adds: “We continue to advise against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands, but excluding the Canary Islands.”

Travel commentator Sally Gethin said: “Really that needs to be clarified - whether the amber list is ‘no go.’

“What is the purpose of an amber list if there is so much confusion?”

Around 80 flights from the UK to Spain are set to depart each day this week, carrying an estimated 16,000 passengers per day.