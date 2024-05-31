Spain fines Ryanair, Easyjet and other budget airlines €150m over 'abusive' cabin bag and seating charges

The Spanish government has handed out a whopping fine of €150m (£128m) to four budget airlines. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Spain has fined four budget airlines - including Ryanair and Easyjet - a total of €150m (£128m) over "abusive" policies such as charging extra for hand luggage and seating.

It is the biggest sanction issued by the Spanish government’s ministry of social rights and consumer affairs.

The department started a probe in June 2023 to investigate whether airline practices were abusive, unfair or if they broke regulations.

Under the judgment, the four airlines face being banned from charging passengers for cabin luggage in the future.

The department looked at charges surrounding surcharges for carry-on luggage. Picture: Alamy

Four practices used by the airlines came under scrutiny. These were:

charging a supplement for reserving adjoining seats to accompany children and dependents

a lack of transparency in pre-contractual information on the final price to be paid

charging a surcharge for carry-on luggage

not allowing cash payments at the airport to cover extra services

The most-sanctioned practice concerned hand luggage with the Ministry describing charges as "abusive".

Based on current laws, airlines have the right to determine measurements and weights of carry-on baggage that can be carried on board. However, they cannot charge extra for it.

Javier Gandara, ALA President, assesses the claim in relation to cabin hand luggage in Madrid. Picture: Getty

The Spanish Airline Association (ALA), which represents the airlines, has slammed the decision and pointed out an appeal can still be made.

In a statement, the organisation said the "fines are disproportionate and will harm consumers by eliminating the option for passengers to pay for exactly what they need".

They added: “This ruling means that almost 50 million passengers who do not take cabin luggage on board and only travel with hand luggage under the seat, will not benefit from paying only for essential services, as they will be forced to pay more for something they do not want.”

ALA also stressed the practice was legal and European legislation recognised the freedom of airlines to set their own fares.

