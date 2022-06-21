Spain's easyJet cabin crew to strike for 9 days in July over pay row

EasyJet staff in Spain have voted to strike on nine days next month. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

EasyJet cabin crew in Spain have voted to go on strike for nine days in July to demand higher pay - just as the summer season gets under way.

Local union USO said on Tuesday that Spanish-based cabin crew are set to walkout on nine days next month.

The disruption to easyJet's services could add to travel chaos seen at UK airports in recent weeks as the industry struggles to cope following the coronavirus pandemic and crippling staff shortages.

Workers will walk out on three weekends in July, the 1-3, 15-17, and 29-31, Miguel Galan, general secretary of USO's easyJet section, said.

They are demanding a 40 per cent rise in basic pay.

The basic salary, which excludes bonuses and extra pay, stands at 950 euros ($1,005) for easyJet's Spanish staff, which is much lower than in countries such as France and Germany, Mr Galan said.

"The company underestimated the outlook, was more pessimistic and conservative and is not ready for the demand… this generates a domino effect on us."

The union still hopes they can reach an agreement to avoid strikes going ahead.

In a travel crisis that's been happening since May 2022, many well-known airlines are still cutting many trips in and out of the UK with the uncertainty expected to last until September.

Issues have included Heathrow asking airlines to cancel flights on the day of travel, staff shortages, technical issues and baggage delays.

EasyJet bosses have said they are cancelling around 7% of their 160,000 flights scheduled between July and September from airports including Gatwick and Amsterdam.

News of another crippling strike comes as the UK grinds to a halt with more than 40,000 rail workers walking out on Tuesday.

The strikes by the RMT, which will also take place on Thursday and Saturday this week, have caused chaos on the rail network - with passengers stranded and stations deserted.

Boris Johnson has slammed the strike's "unnecessary aggravation" and warned commuters must be prepared to "stay the course" to ensure the network can be reformed.