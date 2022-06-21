Spain's easyJet cabin crew to strike for 9 days in July over pay row

21 June 2022, 12:40

EasyJet staff in Spain have voted to strike on nine days next month.
EasyJet staff in Spain have voted to strike on nine days next month. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

EasyJet cabin crew in Spain have voted to go on strike for nine days in July to demand higher pay - just as the summer season gets under way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Local union USO said on Tuesday that Spanish-based cabin crew are set to walkout on nine days next month.

The disruption to easyJet's services could add to travel chaos seen at UK airports in recent weeks as the industry struggles to cope following the coronavirus pandemic and crippling staff shortages.

Workers will walk out on three weekends in July, the 1-3, 15-17, and 29-31, Miguel Galan, general secretary of USO's easyJet section, said.

They are demanding a 40 per cent rise in basic pay.

The basic salary, which excludes bonuses and extra pay, stands at 950 euros ($1,005) for easyJet's Spanish staff, which is much lower than in countries such as France and Germany, Mr Galan said.

Read more: PM warns commuters must 'stay the course' despite 'unnecessary aggravation' of strikes

Read more: Heartbreak at Heathrow: 15,000 passengers stranded and easyJet axes flights at Gatwick

"The company underestimated the outlook, was more pessimistic and conservative and is not ready for the demand… this generates a domino effect on us."

The union still hopes they can reach an agreement to avoid strikes going ahead.

In a travel crisis that's been happening since May 2022, many well-known airlines are still cutting many trips in and out of the UK with the uncertainty expected to last until September.

Read more: Airport chaos: Which airlines are cancelling flights and why?

Issues have included Heathrow asking airlines to cancel flights on the day of travel, staff shortages, technical issues and baggage delays.

EasyJet bosses have said they are cancelling around 7% of their 160,000 flights scheduled between July and September from airports including Gatwick and Amsterdam.

News of another crippling strike comes as the UK grinds to a halt with more than 40,000 rail workers walking out on Tuesday.

The strikes by the RMT, which will also take place on Thursday and Saturday this week, have caused chaos on the rail network - with passengers stranded and stations deserted.

Read more: Furious commuters stranded and stations deserted as 'militant' RMT holds crippling strike

Boris Johnson has slammed the strike's "unnecessary aggravation" and warned commuters must be prepared to "stay the course" to ensure the network can be reformed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oliver Dines - who had been serving as a police constable at West Mercia Police - has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Ex-police officer charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty

Underground and strike signs

Tube and train strikes 2022: What are the rail strike dates for June and July?

Breaking
Collin Reeves has been jailed for life

Ex-soldier Collin Reeves jailed for life for murder of his neighbours at home in Somerset

Elon Musk's child has applied to change gender in a bid to be 'unrelated' to him

Elon Musk's trans child changes name and gender to be 'unrelated' to father

Trans women are banned from participating in women's rugby

Rugby League bans trans women from competing amid ongoing gender row

A block of flats near Grenfell tower was ablaze

One person hospitalised after fire in high-rise flats near Grenfell Tower

Boris Johnson has hit out at the disruptive strikes.

PM warns commuters must 'stay the course' despite 'unnecessary aggravation' of strikes

The Government is reportedly planning to reduce controls on City bosses' pay while calling for wage restraint for working people

Govt 'planning to relax controls on City boss pay' whilst calling for restraint on pay rises
Grant Shapps has criticised the RMT leader Mick Lynch.

Rail strike called under 'false pretences' by RMT's '1970s union baron' boss, says Shapps

The Met Police have released a Line of Duty-style TV ad

Met Police releases Line of Duty-style TV ad in major recruitment drive

Tom Mann's fiancée and mother of his baby son has died

Devastated X Factor star shares tribute after 'beautiful' fiancée, 34, dies on wedding day

Train stations are deserted around the country.

Furious commuters stranded and stations deserted as 'militant' RMT holds crippling strike

Sex education providers are "actively seeking" to block parents from viewing sex education material

Parents blocked from viewing school sex education material which 'denies biological sex'

Ryan Giggs has announced he is resigning as Wales manager.

Ryan Giggs steps down as Wales manager ahead of domestic violence trial

Shabir Ahmed is now serving a 22-year jail sentence.

Rochdale grooming gang leader was employed by council as welfare officer, report reveals

A Conservative MP has hit out at the RMT Union strikes as he branded the General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist'

Tory MP calls RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist' and 'waste of space'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pennsylvania

Kellogg Company to split into three firms

Flooded areas of Wuyuan County in south-eastern China's Jiangxi province

Flooding and landslides destroy buildings and roads in China

Couples dance at a club in Damascus, Syria

‘A breath of life’: Away from war, Syrians find their rhythm in ballroom dancing
A man rides a bicycle past a building damaged in Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment

A woman wearing a face mask exercises at a public park in Beijing

UN biodiversity summit moved from China due to Covid-19 policy
French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron holds post-election talks with French party leaders

A worker holds Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov’s 23-karat gold medal of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize before being auctioned at the Times Center, Monday, June 20, 2022, in New York.

Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for over 100 million to help Ukraine
Flood-affected people walk to safer places from their marooned Tarabari village, west of Gauhati, in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam

Dozens dead and thousands homeless amid floods in Bangladesh and India
Fadel Alkhudr from Syria poses near the south part of his wooden model of Cologne Cathedral on display at the Domforum in Cologne, Germany

‘A dear friend’: Syrian refugee carves model of Cologne Cathedral
The Nuri rocket, the first domestically built space rocket, lifts off from a launch pad at the Naro Space Centre in Goheung, South Korea

South Korea runs first successful homegrown space rocket launch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'
Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled
RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle
'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises
Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800
Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch again

Rachel Johnson hosts phone-in with Nadine Dorries |Rachel Johnson hosts phone-in with Nadine Dorries | Watch again
Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports client's 'suicidal ideations' over the flight

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London