25 July 2024, 20:57

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer found guilty of rape, sexual assault and voyeurism after using woman 'like a sex slave'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer Ross Davidson is facing jail after he was today found guilty of a series of sex offences against three women - including using one of his victims "like a sex slave".

Davidson - who went by the stage name Ross Wild - was convicted of a single charge of rape and two of sexual assault after a six-week trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

He was found guilty of another single charge of voyeurism against a fourth woman.

The singer, 36 - who went on to star in the Queen-based Westend production 'We Will Rock You' - was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Davidson showed no emotion as the jury returned their verdicts following 12 hours of deliberation.

He was separately found not guilty on another sexual assault charge and another of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Martin Kemp, Ross William Wild and Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet perform at Eventim Apollo on October 29, 2018 in London
Martin Kemp, Ross William Wild and Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet perform at Eventim Apollo on October 29, 2018 in London. Picture: Getty

The court heard how in one of the assaults Davidson filmed himself raping a woman following an argument in October 2013.

Prosecutor Richard Hearnden told the court: "Afterwards, he said to her 'why do you look like you've been raped'. She was shocked he would ask such a question.

"Unusually, there is actually independent proof of what happened. This is because the defendant secretly filmed it."

His victims were unaware they were being filmed and kept the footage on his mobile phone to watch for his own sexual gratification.

Davidson was labelled "manipulative and sadistic" as the court heard how he considered himself "a bit of a sex symbol" who thought he could have any women he wanted.

Martin Kemp and Ross William Wild of Spandau Ballet perform on stage at Eventim Apollo on October 29, 2018 in London
Martin Kemp and Ross William Wild of Spandau Ballet perform on stage at Eventim Apollo on October 29, 2018 in London. Picture: Getty

He allegedly wanted intercourse up to six times a night and repeatedly forced himself on women who refused him.

Prosecutors said he had a "sinister side" and refused to take a no for an answer, including when demanding sex six times in one night.

Davidson was the lead singer in Spandau Ballet in 2018, performing the group's 1980s hits such as 'Gold' and 'True'.

Davidson has denied the assaults, previously telling the court: "I have never raped, sexually assaulted or coerced any woman in my life."

Dal Babu said police should not be allowed to mete out summary justice

Police 'can't mete out summary justice', former top officer warns, after Manchester Airport kick video sparks outrage
The Starliner spacecraft docked to the Harmony module of the International Space Station (Nasa via AP)

Nasa says no return date yet for astronauts and Boeing capsule at space station

California governor Gavin Newsom (Steven Senne/AP)

Governor issues executive order for removal of California homeless encampments

Then-veterans' minister Johnny Mercer arrives at Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting

Ex-minister Johnny Mercer will not face jail despite refusing to hand over whistleblower names to Afghan inquiry
A lawyer said the man who was kicked by the police officer in Manchester Airport has a cyst on the brain

Teenager kicked in head by policeman at Manchester Airport has 'cyst on brain', his lawyer says, as officer suspended
A mourner pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School (Eric Gay/AP)

Uvalde school police officer pleads not guilty to charges over 2022 shooting

The video shows police kicking and stamping on a man on the ground

Footage of officer kicking man in Manchester Airport after 'arrivals hall incident' is 'not clear cut', says mayor
Esther Martin died after being attacked by two XL Bullies, inquest hears

Rapper charged with dangerous dogs offences after XL Bullies maul grandmother to death

Firefighters evacuating residents during floods in Pintung county, Taiwan

Typhoon Gaemi hits China after leaving 25 dead in Taiwan and Philippines

Iryna Farion

Teenage suspect held over assassination of Ukrainian language advocate

