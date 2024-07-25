Ex-Spandau Ballet singer found guilty of rape, sexual assault and voyeurism after using woman 'like a sex slave'

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer found guilty of rape, sexual assault and voyeurism after using woman 'like a sex slave'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer Ross Davidson is facing jail after he was today found guilty of a series of sex offences against three women - including using one of his victims "like a sex slave".

Davidson - who went by the stage name Ross Wild - was convicted of a single charge of rape and two of sexual assault after a six-week trial at Wood Green Crown Court.

He was found guilty of another single charge of voyeurism against a fourth woman.

The singer, 36 - who went on to star in the Queen-based Westend production 'We Will Rock You' - was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Davidson showed no emotion as the jury returned their verdicts following 12 hours of deliberation.

He was separately found not guilty on another sexual assault charge and another of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Martin Kemp, Ross William Wild and Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet perform at Eventim Apollo on October 29, 2018 in London. Picture: Getty

The court heard how in one of the assaults Davidson filmed himself raping a woman following an argument in October 2013.

Prosecutor Richard Hearnden told the court: "Afterwards, he said to her 'why do you look like you've been raped'. She was shocked he would ask such a question.

"Unusually, there is actually independent proof of what happened. This is because the defendant secretly filmed it."

His victims were unaware they were being filmed and kept the footage on his mobile phone to watch for his own sexual gratification.

Davidson was labelled "manipulative and sadistic" as the court heard how he considered himself "a bit of a sex symbol" who thought he could have any women he wanted.

Martin Kemp and Ross William Wild of Spandau Ballet perform on stage at Eventim Apollo on October 29, 2018 in London. Picture: Getty

He allegedly wanted intercourse up to six times a night and repeatedly forced himself on women who refused him.

Prosecutors said he had a "sinister side" and refused to take a no for an answer, including when demanding sex six times in one night.

Davidson was the lead singer in Spandau Ballet in 2018, performing the group's 1980s hits such as 'Gold' and 'True'.

Davidson has denied the assaults, previously telling the court: "I have never raped, sexually assaulted or coerced any woman in my life."