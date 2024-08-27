Moment Spanish anti-tourism protesters continually use zebra crossing to stop visitors going to the beach

An anti-tourism placard is seen during a demonstration in Spain. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

This is the bizarre moment anti-tourism protestors in Spain continuously used a zebra cross to prevent holidaymakers from accessing the beach.

The strange protest saw locals in Cangas walk back and forth across the street, causing traffic to pile up and stopping tourists from enjoying the summer sunshine on the beach.

Anti-tourism protests have become commonplace in Spain this summer, as residents of the European nation express their frustration towards their country's economic reliance on tourism.

Around 80 locals took part in the demonstration, which they say is to prevent the high level of tourism at the region’s 38 beaches.

The protest began at around 11:30am on Saturday and lasted 30 minutes before being called off before police could arrive.

One local, Esperanza Vega, said: “Every summer things get worse.”

Mercedes Villar, president of a local neighbourhood association, added: “This is not tourism-phobia, it's the right of residents to leave in peace and it's about protecting our security and physical integrity.”

👀 Esta es la curiosa protesta de los vecinos de O Hío, en Cangas (Galicia) contra la masificación de turistas. pic.twitter.com/8Jz9RyYs2K — EDATV (@edatvoficial) August 26, 2024

Elsewhere in Spain, protestors put fake closure signs at the entrance of beaches in a bid to trick tourists.

The signs, which read “beach closed”, appeared in Manacor, eastern Majorca over the last week.

The Caterva Protest Group said the protest enabled locals to use the beach for “rest” and declared it is time to “change course and prioritise life.”

In July, a group of furious anti-tourism protesters targeted diners in Barcelona by spraying them with water guns before blocking exits to popular hotels.

Tourists were targeted by protesters. Picture: Getty

Footage from the scene shows protesters marching down the streets waving placards with the messages "tourists go home" and "you are not welcome here".

Water guns were then fired at people who protesters claimed were tourists visiting the Catalan capital.

Guests were also stopped from leaving their hotels as protesters taped up their exists and started chanting abuse.

Spanish police were forced into action to protect the supposed tourists from being targeted by the angry protesters.