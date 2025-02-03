'I felt disrespected': Jenni Hermoso tells court she 'never' agreed to kiss from former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales

Sydney, Australia, August 20th 2023: Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso after Spain win the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Spanish football star Jenni Hermoso has told a court she 'never' agreed to a kiss from former soccer chief Luis Rubiales after finding herself at the centre of a sexual misconduct storm.

The incident, which took place in August 2023 at the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia, saw the football chief grasp the female footballer's face before planting a kiss.

Mr Rubiales, 47, was subsequently accused of sexual assault by the footballer, who also claims he attempted to coerce her into agreeing that the kiss was consensual.

The ex-football chief continues to deny the charges against him, insisting the kiss, which followed Spain's victory over England in the tournament, was entirely consensual and a "moment of jubilation".

Hermoso, 34, who remains Spain's all-time top goalscorer, told Madrid's High Court on Monday that the incident, which was broadcast to millions around the world, left her feeling "disrespected".

The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, leaves the National Court on February 3. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the court, Ms Hermoso said the incident meant "I couldn't enjoy being a world champion".

"I didn't hear or understand anything," she said recalling the incident.

"The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth," she continued.

"I knew I was being kissed by my boss and that should not happen in any social or work environment."

Rubiales was suspended by football's world governing body, FIFA, following the incident, but refused to resign from his position until mounting pressure forced him to step down.

"I think it was a moment that tainted one of the happiest days of my life," she said, adding she only realised the extend of the storm during her flight back to Spain.

Soccer player Jenni Hermoso leaves after testifying at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiale. Picture: Alamy

Hermoso told the court she noticed people grouped around Rubiales's seat and that his daughters could be seen crying.

"All this meant I couldn't enjoy at all being a world champion after I landed back in Madrid," she said.

She claims Mr Rubiales then asked her to record a video with him to clear up the issue.

"I said no, that I was not going to do anything, that I was not the cause of this," Hermoso explained.

Prosecutors also say that Ms Hermoso was approached on the bus to the airport following the win, with team members requesting she approve a statement in her name downplaying the incident.

Ms Hermoso says she refused.

Soccer player Jenni Hermoso testifies, seen on a video screen, as journalists work inside a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation. Picture: Alamy

She added that Rubiales said he would speak to her family, with the footballer star requesting they be kept out of the storm surrounding the kiss.

"I have not been able to really live freely," she confessed, explaining the backlash and controversy that stemmed from the incident.

Following the incident, Mr Rubiales had claimed he was the victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists".

The trial continues.