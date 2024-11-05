Spanish influencer defends ‘shameful’ decision to deliberately cover himself in mud in Valencia’s flood damaged streets

Rubert Gisbert was visiting flood-hit parts of his native Valencia. Picture: Alamy & X/AlanBarrosoA

By Will Conroy

A Spanish lawyer and influencer has faced backlash after footage emerged of him deliberately covering his knees in mud before delivering a news segment on the flooding in Valencia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rubert Gisbert was visiting flood-hit parts of his native Valencia while filming the report for Spanish news programme Horizonte.

In the footage, filmed by an onlooker from an apartment, the influencer can be seen taking a few steps back and kneeling down in mud before returning to deliver his piece to camera.

Iker Jimenez, who presents and directs the Horizonte news programme, has released a video declaring he never asked Gisbert to “dramatise something”.

He said the influencer will no longer be allowed to collaborate with the programme for the “stupid” behaviour.

¡NO OS FIÉIS DE NADIE ESTOS DÍAS!



El agitador Rubén Gisbert se da cuenta de que está poco manchado antes de entrar al programa de Iker Jiménez y literalmente se tira al suelo de rodillas para mancharse más. Después dice “estamos listos”. pic.twitter.com/paXPIeYnzB — Alán Barroso (@AlanBarrosoA) November 4, 2024

At least 217 people have died after heavy rain in eastern Spain caused the flash floods, with thousands of cars left wrecked in the streets and an unknown number still missing.

The local government in Catalonia warned of "continuous and torrential" rain in two regions on Monday, saying people should avoid travel and stay away from streams and ravines.

Gisbert, who describes himself as a “practising lawyer and freedom revolutionary”, defended himself on social media as he claimed the move was for continuity purposes.

He posted a video on Monday entitled: “THIS IS WHAT I DID AND THIS IS WHAT I'M DOING, PLEASE SHARE.”

Read more: British man who survived Valencia floods describes hearing his neighbours’ horrifying final screams before they died

Read more: King of Spain and Queen Letizia pelted with mud as angry crowds heckle royals during visit to flash flooded Valencia

He said in the video: “Did I do it for you to see mud on my knees despite the fact I've spent seven days covered in mud? Yes, that's why I did it.

“Why? Because the first video we took we had filmed when I went inside the garage with mud up to my knees... so I can't appear in the second video without mud on my knees if I'm supposed to be coming from a garage."

He added: “I did that so you couldn't tell that we weren't live.

“I'm sorry... I didn't think people would have been so on top of me, filming me, watching me and orchestrating this.

“It's invalidating what I'm doing, it's invalidating who I am. I am a loyal person, I do things correctly, I've never stolen from anyone ever in my life and I've been here working hard since the first f***ing day. That's all.”

ESTO HICE Y ESTO ESTOY HACIENDO, DIFUNDIR POR FAVOR pic.twitter.com/eqednEY9vb — Rubén Gisbert (@gisbert_ruben) November 4, 2024

He later took to social media to issue a written apology as he wrote: “Friends, I have done something stupid.

“But I also tell you that I have learned an important lesson…

“A painful lesson in a very difficult context that I could never have imagined. I came first to do everything in my power for my country, that is what I have done since then, and that is what I will do."

He posted another video on the matter on Tuesday accompanied by the caption: "I'm sorry, I DID A STUPID MISTAKE that is being used by those who DO PRETEND and LIE."

He admitted he made a mistake but once again defended his actions by claiming it was for continuity purposes.

Lo lamento, COMETI UNA ESTUPIDEZ que se está utilizando por quienes SI FINGEN y MIENTEN. pic.twitter.com/Qjg4lK9Xlr — Rubén Gisbert (@gisbert_ruben) November 5, 2024

The widely-shared footage has sparked major backlash with flood victims and commentators online describing the move as “shameful”.

“How shameless, how little respect and empathy for people who have lost everything,” one person said.

Others pointed to the video as evidence of attempts by the media and politicians to manipulate people.

At least 217 people have died after heavy rain in eastern Spain caused the flash floods. Picture: Alamy

Jimenez distanced himself from the backlash, praising Gisbert for his efforts in Valencia but ultimately labelling his behaviour as stupid and that he "been failed' by the influencer.

"I have never forced anyone to cover themselves in mud to dramatise something... For what? I don't understand. You were already covered in mud. I don't understand.

"I'm frankly quite disgusted - we didn't tell him to do that. I've spoken to him and I still can't understand it," Jimenez said.

"I've told him I can't count on you, you've failed me. What need was there to exaggerate in the midst of all of this drama?"

At least 217 people have died after heavy rain in eastern Spain caused the flash floods. Picture: Alamy

However, other media figures in Spain have defended Gisbert including presenter Maria Patino, who stated she had "verified" that Gisbert had spent all week in his native Valencia.

She said he had contributed to aid and rescue efforts and was "on the frontline" of the disaster working hard in service of those affected.

"It is a shame... he has handled (the situation) badly, because he has manipulated a reality.

"But he has been working hard there for seven days and I have been able to verify that it is true," said the presenter.