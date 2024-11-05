Spanish influencer defends ‘shameful’ decision to deliberately cover himself in mud in Valencia’s flood damaged streets

5 November 2024, 14:06 | Updated: 5 November 2024, 14:10

Rubert Gisbert was visiting flood-hit parts of his native Valencia
Rubert Gisbert was visiting flood-hit parts of his native Valencia. Picture: Alamy & X/AlanBarrosoA

By Will Conroy

A Spanish lawyer and influencer has faced backlash after footage emerged of him deliberately covering his knees in mud before delivering a news segment on the flooding in Valencia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rubert Gisbert was visiting flood-hit parts of his native Valencia while filming the report for Spanish news programme Horizonte.

In the footage, filmed by an onlooker from an apartment, the influencer can be seen taking a few steps back and kneeling down in mud before returning to deliver his piece to camera.

Iker Jimenez, who presents and directs the Horizonte news programme, has released a video declaring he never asked Gisbert to “dramatise something”.

He said the influencer will no longer be allowed to collaborate with the programme for the “stupid” behaviour.

At least 217 people have died after heavy rain in eastern Spain caused the flash floods, with thousands of cars left wrecked in the streets and an unknown number still missing.

The local government in Catalonia warned of "continuous and torrential" rain in two regions on Monday, saying people should avoid travel and stay away from streams and ravines.

Gisbert, who describes himself as a “practising lawyer and freedom revolutionary”, defended himself on social media as he claimed the move was for continuity purposes.

He posted a video on Monday entitled: “THIS IS WHAT I DID AND THIS IS WHAT I'M DOING, PLEASE SHARE.”

Read more: British man who survived Valencia floods describes hearing his neighbours’ horrifying final screams before they died

Read more: King of Spain and Queen Letizia pelted with mud as angry crowds heckle royals during visit to flash flooded Valencia

He said in the video: “Did I do it for you to see mud on my knees despite the fact I've spent seven days covered in mud? Yes, that's why I did it.

“Why? Because the first video we took we had filmed when I went inside the garage with mud up to my knees... so I can't appear in the second video without mud on my knees if I'm supposed to be coming from a garage."

He added: “I did that so you couldn't tell that we weren't live.

“I'm sorry... I didn't think people would have been so on top of me, filming me, watching me and orchestrating this.

“It's invalidating what I'm doing, it's invalidating who I am. I am a loyal person, I do things correctly, I've never stolen from anyone ever in my life and I've been here working hard since the first f***ing day. That's all.”

He later took to social media to issue a written apology as he wrote: “Friends, I have done something stupid.

“But I also tell you that I have learned an important lesson…

“A painful lesson in a very difficult context that I could never have imagined. I came first to do everything in my power for my country, that is what I have done since then, and that is what I will do."

He posted another video on the matter on Tuesday accompanied by the caption: "I'm sorry, I DID A STUPID MISTAKE that is being used by those who DO PRETEND and LIE."

He admitted he made a mistake but once again defended his actions by claiming it was for continuity purposes.

The widely-shared footage has sparked major backlash with flood victims and commentators online describing the move as “shameful”.

“How shameless, how little respect and empathy for people who have lost everything,” one person said.

Others pointed to the video as evidence of attempts by the media and politicians to manipulate people.

At least 217 people have died after heavy rain in eastern Spain caused the flash floods
At least 217 people have died after heavy rain in eastern Spain caused the flash floods. Picture: Alamy

Jimenez distanced himself from the backlash, praising Gisbert for his efforts in Valencia but ultimately labelling his behaviour as stupid and that he "been failed' by the influencer.

"I have never forced anyone to cover themselves in mud to dramatise something... For what? I don't understand. You were already covered in mud. I don't understand.

"I'm frankly quite disgusted - we didn't tell him to do that. I've spoken to him and I still can't understand it," Jimenez said.

"I've told him I can't count on you, you've failed me. What need was there to exaggerate in the midst of all of this drama?"

At least 217 people have died after heavy rain in eastern Spain caused the flash floods
At least 217 people have died after heavy rain in eastern Spain caused the flash floods. Picture: Alamy

However, other media figures in Spain have defended Gisbert including presenter Maria Patino, who stated she had "verified" that Gisbert had spent all week in his native Valencia.

She said he had contributed to aid and rescue efforts and was "on the frontline" of the disaster working hard in service of those affected.

"It is a shame... he has handled (the situation) badly, because he has manipulated a reality.

"But he has been working hard there for seven days and I have been able to verify that it is true," said the presenter.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump and Harris go head to head

US Election night guide: What time do polls close and who is favourite to win?

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had only just turned 12 when he took part in the violent disorder

Britain's youngest rioter: Boy who had just turned 12 sentenced for involvement in violent disorder

The 170-metre red bridge over wetlands in Canada Water, south-east London, opened last week

Security guards to stop cyclists from using bright red ‘wildlife boardwalk’ at £3.3bn London housing development

Sara Sharif's father denies murdering the 10-year-old.

Father claims he begged to save Sara Sharif before being told ‘Leave it, she’s dead’

Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces

Tesco customers are furious after being forced to wait hours to book a Christmas delivery slot.

'It's like getting Beyonce tickets': Fury as Tesco shoppers face 'ridiculous' online queues for Christmas delivery slots

Ladbaby has broken its silence on historic allegations of gripping.

Charity chart-topper Ladbaby breaks his silence on 'groping' allegations

Labour MP Chris Webb 'attacked and mugged' near London flat by phone snatching gang

Labour MP Chris Webb 'attacked and mugged' near London flat by phone snatching gang

The White House has been barricaded and restaurants and stores boarded up as tensions rise over the election.

Washington DC braces for unrest as White House is barricaded and stores boarded up ahead of US election

Sir Chris Hoy said 'if you're over the age of 45, go and ask your doctor' for screening

Sir Chris Hoy calls for men to be offered prostate cancer screening from the age of 45 after his terminal diagnosis

Kamala Harris went door-knocking in Pennsylvania on the night before the election

Kamala Harris surprises residents in Pennsylvania as she goes door-knocking in final bid to win votes

Nearly 600 police officers sacked in a year amid as shocking figures reveal extent of misconduct crackdown

Nearly 600 police officers sacked in a year as shocking figures reveal extent of misconduct crackdown

Hundreds of people died in the devastating flooding in Spain

British man who survived Valencia floods describes hearing his neighbours’ horrifying final screams before they died

Amy Dowden said she was ‘heartbroken' as she left this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Amy Dowden says her ‘heart is breaking’ after she confirmed she will not return to Strictly

Anthony Scaramucci said the row between Trump and Labour would blow over

'Anglophile' Trump's row with Starmer will have 'no impact' on wider relations with UK, Anthony Scaramucci says

Nick Ferrari attends his first Trump rally in Pennsylvania as he meets the crowd in 'the poorest city in the United States'

Nick Ferrari attends his first Trump rally in Pennsylvania as he meets the crowd in 'the poorest city in the US'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nick Ferrari bumps into Nigel Farage in Pennsylvania as he reflects on Trump's "remarkable" foreign policy achievements

Nick Ferrari bumps into Nigel Farage in Pennsylvania as he reflects on Trump's 'near-death' experience
Americans are heading to the polls in their millions today

US Presidential Election 2024 LIVE: Millions of Americans head to the polls in the final race for the White House
Proud Boys claim they will go to voting places as Trump repeats election fraud lies.

Proud Boys making plans to mobilise as Trump repeats election fraud lies

File photo of a real NHS dentist

Desperate Brits fall for scam 'fake NHS dentists' amid years-long waits for appointments

The Kremlin is suspected of plotting the attack

'Parcel bombs' that blew up in warehouse were 'rehearsal' for Russian explosion attack on flight to US
Keir Starmer is not set to ban smoking in pub gardens, contrary to earlier reports

Cigarettes will not be banned in pub gardens under new Labour plan create 'smoke-free generation'
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania

Trump threatens Mexico with 100% tariffs unless it cracks down on border crossings

Bridget Phillipson told Tonight with Andrew Marr that the fee hike was necessary to secure the future of universities.

‘Universities must reform’ says education secretary after first hike in tuition fees in 8 years
Two more cases of a new strain of mpox have been detected in the UK, officials say

Two more cases of new mpox strain detected in UK

Anya Taylor-Joy and her musician husband were the victims of a terrifying robbery

Anya Taylor-Joy and musician husband victims of burglary at London mansion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News