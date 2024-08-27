'What a feeling!' Spencer Matthews breaks world record by running 30 marathons on sand in 30 days

Spencer Matthews ran his way into the record books with his epic marathon feat. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Spencer Matthews has stormed into the record books by completing 30 marathons in 30 days running on sand.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The presenter ran 30 desert marathons in 30 days, sharing a post from Jordan today that he had secured his Guinness World Record and raised £350,000 in the process.

Spencer, 36, was joined on the finish line by his wife Vogue Williams and their children Theodore, five, Gigi, three and Otto, two.

After finishing the epic feat of endurance, Spencer said he can't wait to relax.

He said: “I literally can’t believe I don’t have to get up at three to go running tomorrow. What an insane journey and what a cause!”

Jubilant Spencer posted on Instagram: 'I DID IT!!! I CAN HARDLY BELIEVE IT!! 30 DESERT MARATHONS IN 30 CONSECUTIVE DAYS… ALL ON SAND. ✅

'I am now a Guinness World Records holding endurance athlete - the first and only person to successfully run this many back-to-back marathons in these extreme conditions. Just over 42.2km or 26.2 miles, every single day.

'That's 1,274.02km of some of the world's toughest terrain with no comfort in which to recover.

'I did this to raise awareness and funds for the incredible work that @globals_make_some_noise do to support small charities across the UK, making sure no one has to go through life's toughest challenges alone. (For more detailed information regarding the causes and specific examples of how your donations can help please refer to my most recent pinned post).

'So far we have raised a staggering £342,508 but as far as I'm concerned, we are just getting started… Please consider donating now if you haven't already via the link in my bio.

'100% of your donations go directly to Global's Make Some Noise and absolutely nothing has gone or will go to me, my team or the logistics of the challenge.

'Huge thanks to my incredible support team without whom this would have been impossible. Your professionalism and constant prevention of issues before they became serious allowed me to achieve this goal. A truly unforgettable journey. What a month! What a feeling!'

Spencer began his 786-mile run in Wadi Rum on the edge of the Arabian desert and finished near the Dead Sea.

Last week he revealed he lost two stone carrying out the epic challenge.

Spencer is raising money for Global's Make Some Noise. It helps people through bereavement, mental health struggles, illness and much more.

So far, £342,000 has been pledged to the charity.