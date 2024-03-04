Spice Girls celebrate 30-year anniversary since first auditions in 1994 as they release behind-the-scenes video

4 March 2024, 20:38

The Spice Girls have released an anniversary video celebrating 30 years since their first auditions back in 1994
The Spice Girls have released an anniversary video celebrating 30 years since their first auditions back in 1994. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Spice Girls have released an anniversary video celebrating 30 years since their first auditions back in 1994.

Victoria Adams (now Beckham), Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell (now Horner), Melanie Brown (known as Mel B), and Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) combined together to form the best-selling girl group of all time, rising to the top of the charts across the world.

Footage of the group in the 90s set to the group's hit song Wannabe shows each of the spice girls before they were famous.

Posh Spice (Beckham), Baby Spice (Bunton), Ginger Spice (Horner), Scary Spice (Brown), and Sporty Spice (Chisholm) are filmed during their practices as they laugh and joke together.

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!," the post said. "What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined.

"Thank you to our fans for your support from day one #FriendshipNeverEnds."

The Spice Girls released their debut single in 1996 - which spend multiple weeks at the top of the UK charts.

The group went on to clinch their first Brit award for best single the following year, as well as the prestigious Ivor Novello award.

Formed by Heart Management following a series of auditions, the group went on to redefine the girl-group concept and were part of the Cool Britannia era in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The group sold more than 100 million records and racked up nine chart-topping albums, before venturing on a hiatus in 2000.

They returned to the stage in 2007 for a worldwide tour, and appeared at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

The Royal Mail unveils a new set of stamps featuring the Spice Girls, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the chart-topping girl group
The Spice Girls performing at the Brit Awards ceremony, February 27, 1997
Over two decades on from their formation, the Spice Girls announced a second reunion tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019 without Victoria Beckham who had prior commitments to her very successful fashion business.

It comes after the five women were honoured with personal stamps in January, celebrating their three decades together.

Trump-Fraud Lawsuit-Weisselberg

Former Trump chief financial officer pleads guilty to perjury

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign
Rosemarie Mallett, Bishop of Croydon, says she hopes the investment fund can be "a catalyst to encourage other institutions to investigate their past and make a better future for impacted communities".

Calls for Church of England to raise £1 billion to address slavery legacy after £100 million deemed 'insufficient'
APTOPIX Haiti Violence

Haiti declares curfew as it tries to restore order after weekend jailbreak

Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost

Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost
Sinéad O'Connor's estate demanded the former US president stop using her music.

‘She would have been disgusted’: Sinéad O’Connor’s furious estate demands Donald Trump stop using singer’s music
£1.2 million was spent on maintenance and improvements in 2023, despite the venue not being open, a hearing was told.

O2 Academy Brixton to reopen 16 months after deadly crush killed two people

Nikki Haley has defeated Donald Trump in the Washington DC primary - clinching his first win over the former president in the 2024 race to become the Republican presidential candidate.

Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in Washington DC vote - becoming first woman to win Republican presidential primary
Russia Nadezhdin Appeal

Russian court upholds decision barring anti-Ukraine war hopeful from election

Pakistan New Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister

