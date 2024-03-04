Spice Girls celebrate 30-year anniversary since first auditions in 1994 as they release behind-the-scenes video

The Spice Girls have released an anniversary video celebrating 30 years since their first auditions back in 1994. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Spice Girls have released an anniversary video celebrating 30 years since their first auditions back in 1994.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Victoria Adams (now Beckham), Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell (now Horner), Melanie Brown (known as Mel B), and Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) combined together to form the best-selling girl group of all time, rising to the top of the charts across the world.

Footage of the group in the 90s set to the group's hit song Wannabe shows each of the spice girls before they were famous.

Posh Spice (Beckham), Baby Spice (Bunton), Ginger Spice (Horner), Scary Spice (Brown), and Sporty Spice (Chisholm) are filmed during their practices as they laugh and joke together.

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!," the post said. "What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined.

"Thank you to our fans for your support from day one #FriendshipNeverEnds."

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions! 🎉 What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one 💖 #FriendshipNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/5evl3H2fvQ — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) March 4, 2024

Read More: Geri Halliwell 'flies out to Bahrain' to meet husband Christian Horner after F1 boss is cleared in Red Bull probe

Read More: 'I went from Spice Girls tour to sharing a bed with my kids': Mel B had just £700 in the bank after leaving abusive ex

The Spice Girls released their debut single in 1996 - which spend multiple weeks at the top of the UK charts.

The group went on to clinch their first Brit award for best single the following year, as well as the prestigious Ivor Novello award.

Formed by Heart Management following a series of auditions, the group went on to redefine the girl-group concept and were part of the Cool Britannia era in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The group sold more than 100 million records and racked up nine chart-topping albums, before venturing on a hiatus in 2000.

They returned to the stage in 2007 for a worldwide tour, and appeared at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

The Royal Mail unveils a new set of stamps featuring the Spice Girls, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the chart-topping girl group. Picture: Alamy

The Spice Girls performing at the Brit Awards ceremony, February 27, 1997. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Victoria Beckham takes trip down memory lane as she belts Spice Girls classic in karaoke bar - and David dances along

Read More: 'It takes two to tango': Rebecca Loos attacks David Beckham for making her look like a 'bad person'

Over two decades on from their formation, the Spice Girls announced a second reunion tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019 without Victoria Beckham who had prior commitments to her very successful fashion business.

It comes after the five women were honoured with personal stamps in January, celebrating their three decades together.