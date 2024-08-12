Spice Girls reunion thrown into doubt amid 'Geri Halliwell and Mel B feud'

Spice Girls In Paris
Spice Girls In Paris. Picture: Getty

The much-rumoured Spice Girls reunion tour has been thrown into doubt after a clash between Mel B and Geri Halliwell.

Reports claimed Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown MBE, Melanie C and Emma Bunton, were discussing a return to the stage after a successful reunion show. Victoria Beckham was due to make a guest appearance.

Halliwell has reportedly pulled out of the rumoured tour after a row with her bandmate over allegations against her husband Christian Horner.

Mr Horner, who is the Team Principal and CEO of Formula One outfit Red Bull, was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” toward a female colleague.

He has now been cleared of any wrongdoing.

But according to one source, Geri’s loyalty to her husband did not sit well with Mel B, leading her to make “little digs and jibes" towards Ginger Spice.

This has allegedly resulted in Geri pulling out of the rumoured tour.

"She's walked away and without Geri, it's really not going to happen - in the past, she's been a driving force in the group, but she doesn't want to deal with Mel at all at the moment let alone share a stage with her,” a source told the MailOnline.

Mel B and Geri Horner walk on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone
Mel B and Geri Horner walk on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone. Picture: Getty

The source added: “They've always had a tricky relationship but this has got very messy now and nobody has been able to smooth things over between them - so it's all off again.”

An emotional Victoria Beckham has said she never "felt as loved" as she did as she celebrated her 50th birthday at a star-studded bash earlier this year.

Victoria, who turned 50 on April 17, wrote on Instagram: "I don't think I've ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X"

Posing for a picture with the rest of the Spice Girls, she wrote: "The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! Xxx"

In one post she shared photos of herself with Spice Girls Geri, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown.

