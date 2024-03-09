Spice Girls rally around Geri Halliwell after husband Christian Horner faced 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

9 March 2024, 12:23

Mel B said the group have been protective of Halliwell.
Mel B said the group have been protective of Halliwell. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Spice Girls have rallied around Geri Halliwell after her husband, Christian Horner, faced allegations of "inappropriate behaviour".

Mel B revealed that the group have been protective of Halliwell during the difficult time.

It comes as Red Bull boss Horner has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks due to the allegations - which he has always denied.

He was allowed to remain in his role after Red Bull Racing's parent company, GmbH, dismissed the grievance.

Meanwhile, the female employee who made the claims has been suspended on full pay following the inquiry.

Mel B spoke out in support of Geri Halliwell
Mel B spoke out in support of Geri Halliwell. Picture: Alamy

Mel B said she did not know the "ins and outs" of the allegations but only saw her friend who is going through a "really tough" time.

"Oh God, we are all so supportive of each other, we would literally take a bullet for each other," she told the Mirror.

"Between the four of us, we've all been messaging her; I sent a message to her earlier.

"I just feel for her, and... oh my God. I just feel sad. But she knows she has us four that are with her."

She continued: "All you can do is be there, just like the girls have been there for me; all I can do is be there for Geri," she said.

"But it is horrible to see your friend going through something - something that you don't quite know what it is - but that's your friend and you want to protect her, no matter what.

"What us five have been through in the 30 years we've known each other, that's a solid bond."

The Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and went on to dominate the charts.

They had hits including Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever.

