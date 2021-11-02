Two men arrested on suspicion of spiking by injection in Brighton

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of injection and drink spiking. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of spiking by injection and in drinks during nights out in Brighton.

The men, aged 19 and 28, were arrested by Sussex Police following a number of reports of women being spiked by needles at nightclubs.

A 28-year-old man from Hove was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of administering poison with intent to injure.

A 19-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of the same offence.

Both men have been bailed while inquiries continue, Sussex Police said.

A spokesman for the force said police received a number of reports of people becoming unwell during or after nights out, with some finding puncture marks on their body or believing their drink had been tampered with.

"Officers have increased patrols as part of their continued work policing the night-time economy and have been working closely with partners and licensed premises on initiatives to help keep people safe," the spokesman said.

"These include unannounced licence checks at venues, briefings with security staff prior to opening and targeted, visible patrols around bars, clubs and restaurants every night of the week."

Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: "We continue to work around the clock to investigate these troubling reports and will do everything in our power to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

"Please be assured that we take all reports incredibly seriously and ask anybody who believes they may have been a victim to let police or bar staff know as soon as possible so they can be tested before potential drugs leave their system and evidence can be gathered."

The rise in reports of drink spiking, and spiking by injection, has prompted boycotts against nightclubs across the country.

Last week thousands of women from university cities chose a night on the sofa - in replace of a night on the town - as part of the Girls' Night In campaign.

The campaign is focused on "spreading awareness and challenging clubs" to keep people safe following the rise in reports.

Organisers of the Girls' Night In campaign in Nottingham said on Instagram that spiking has become an "epidemic".

"Never before have we heard of so many students waking up with no memory of what had happened the night before," the page said.

"This is not getting 'black-out drunk', this is getting drugged and is something that can be changed.

"We are asking clubs and bars to increase their entry security. We are asking clubs and bars to provide free drink protection devices (drink divers etc.)

"We are asking clubs and bars to provide a clear and obvious medical centre and a safe way to get home.

"This is not a stay at home message. This is asking our students to protest against the clubs and bars.

"They are not responding to our complaints, so we must make them."

A Government petition to "make it a legal requirement for nightclubs to thoroughly search guests on entry" has received over 150,000 signatures in recent weeks.