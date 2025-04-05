Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
Nick Rockett wins 2025 Grand National at Aintree holding off last year's winner I Am Maximus
5 April 2025, 16:15 | Updated: 5 April 2025, 16:33
Nick Rockett won the 2025 Grand National at Aintree holding off last year's winner I Am Maximus.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Patrick Mullins is the race winning jockey - the son of trainer Willie Mullins who had five of the top seven finishing horses.
Patrick managed to hold off a late surge from I Am Maximus to take horse racing's biggest crown and the £1m prize money.
33-1 shot Nick Rockett held off the winner of last year's race in a nail-biting finish. I am Maximus was second at 7-1.
Winning jockey Patrick Mullins told ITV: "I'm too out of breath to say anything. It is incredible.
"I got too good a start and had to take him back all the way but he jumped fantastic.
"It a dream from when I was a kid. When I was a kid I watched videos so this is very special.
"He's fine - I need a cold bath myself. He's not big but he is brave as a lion."
Nick Rockett owner Stewart Andrew told the BBC: "I can't tell you. Different class. Everybody had written the horse off, he'd drifted into the betting.
"He won the best two trials in Ireland easily. He's a class horse and has the heart of a lion."
The result:
- 1 Nick Rockett (Mr P W Mullins) 33-1
- 2 I Am Maximus (P Townend) 7-1
- 3 Grangeclare West (B Hayes) 33-1
- 4 Iroko (Jonjo O'Neill Jr.) 13-2 Fav
- 5 Meetingofthewaters (D Mullins) 20-1
34 ran
Broadway Boy, leader for large part of the race, fell at the front not long before the final few fences.
Ahead of the running Iroko was the 13-2 favourite; 2024 winner I Am Maximus was second favourite.