Nick Rockett wins 2025 Grand National at Aintree holding off last year's winner I Am Maximus

5 April 2025, 16:15 | Updated: 5 April 2025, 16:33

Patrick Mullins aboard Nick Rockett after winning the Randox Grand National
Patrick Mullins aboard Nick Rockett after winning the Randox Grand National. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Nick Rockett won the 2025 Grand National at Aintree holding off last year's winner I Am Maximus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Patrick Mullins is the race winning jockey - the son of trainer Willie Mullins who had five of the top seven finishing horses.

Patrick managed to hold off a late surge from I Am Maximus to take horse racing's biggest crown and the £1m prize money.

33-1 shot Nick Rockett held off the winner of last year's race in a nail-biting finish. I am Maximus was second at 7-1.

Winning jockey Patrick Mullins told ITV: "I'm too out of breath to say anything. It is incredible.

"I got too good a start and had to take him back all the way but he jumped fantastic.

"It a dream from when I was a kid. When I was a kid I watched videos so this is very special.

"He's fine - I need a cold bath myself. He's not big but he is brave as a lion."

Nick Rockett owner Stewart Andrew told the BBC: "I can't tell you. Different class. Everybody had written the horse off, he'd drifted into the betting.

"He won the best two trials in Ireland easily. He's a class horse and has the heart of a lion."

The result:

  • 1 Nick Rockett (Mr P W Mullins) 33-1
  • 2 I Am Maximus (P Townend) 7-1
  • 3 Grangeclare West (B Hayes) 33-1
  • 4 Iroko (Jonjo O'Neill Jr.) 13-2 Fav
  • 5 Meetingofthewaters (D Mullins) 20-1

34 ran

Broadway Boy, leader for large part of the race, fell at the front not long before the final few fences.

Ahead of the running Iroko was the 13-2 favourite; 2024 winner I Am Maximus was second favourite.

