2026 Fifa World Cup final to feature Super Bowl style half-time show - curated by Coldplay

2026 Fifa World Cup final to feature Super Bowl style half-time show - curated by Coldplay. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Fifa has announced the 2026 World Cup final will be the first to feature a Super Bowl style half-time show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The announcement will see next year's men's World Cup pitch transformed into a half-time spectacle, with the show set to be produced by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The 48-year-old musician has been asked to curate the line-up for the historic event alongside Coldplay's manager, Phil Harvey, with Martin's charity, Global Citizen, also linked to the international project.

The event will mark the culmination of on-field play - a spectacle that has become one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar drawing 1.5 billion viewers, according to Fifa.

The length of the 2026 show, which is to take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, is as yet unknown, with the Super Bowl half-time break traditionally lasting between 25 to 30 minutes.

File photo dated 31/05/23 of Chris Martin, who will be involved in helping FIFA plan the line-up for the first ever World Cup final half-time show next year. Issue date: Wednesday March 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The decision to add the US-style half-time show, alongside hosting separate events in New York's Times Square during the final weekend of the tournament, was announced at FIFA's Commercial & Media Partners Convention on Wednesday.

It follows the announcement that the finals are set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking at the convention, Fifa chairman, Gianni Infantino, said: "I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen.

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.

Read more: No alcohol at all will be allowed at 2034 World Cup, Saudi ambassador tells LBC

Read more: Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales 'absolutely sure' kiss with Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win was consensual

"We also spoke about how FIFA will takeover Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and final.

"These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City.

"My thanks of course to Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and his incredible team, for helping us put together these amazing shows," he said.

"I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square."

A giant World Cup trophy statue pitchside before the FIFA World Cup Group A match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday November 20, 2022. Picture: Alamy

It follows the news that no alcohol at all will be allowed at the 2034 World Cup, the Saudi ambassador to the UK has said.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud told LBC that "there's no alcohol at all" in Saudi Arabia and there would not be an exception when they host the World Cup.

It will not be allowed in hotels, restaurants or stadiums, he confirmed.It comes despite alcohol being allowed in certain areas and restaurants during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar."At the moment, we don't allow alcohol," Mr al Saud said.