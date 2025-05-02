'A completely normal lad' – football stars reflect on David Beckham as he turns 50

David Beckham celebrates after scoring the third goal in the 1996 FA Charity Shield between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on August 11, 1996 in London, England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

David Beckham – the homegrown Manchester United star, England great, Inter Miami co-owner and global star – turns 50 on Friday.

Ben Thornley - fellow Class of 92 member and former United team-mate

"He's a completely normal lad. Even over the years his brilliance on the football field and what his ability to earn off the field has become, he has always been such a level-headed lad and great fun to be with.

"He worked exceptionally hard when he was playing and training, despite what many people's sort of perception of him may be. The football always came first and when you were going in training with him day in, day out you understood that.

"One thing has sort of led to another - obviously he's married a Spice Girl, he's been stopping traffic in the middle of Times Square with a billboard that was the size of the skyscraper and eventually fulfilled his long-term ambition from when he finished playing to own a football club and in collaboration with others he's managed to do that.

"Everything that he throws himself into he does with aplomb and he does with a great deal of success. I couldn't be prouder and it was a great privilege to play in the same team as him and to grow up with him."

Peter Schmeichel - former United team-mate and captain of the 1999 Champions League triumph

"I have to say the five (Class of 92 members) that made the squad were unbelievable and among them was David Beckham. They were well-trained, well-educated young men, who came into quite a good squad of football players.

"I don't think anyone that knows about football underestimates the quality of David Beckham. I can't remember a player who delivered a cross and service to strikers at that quality.

"I think if you ask players like Ruud van Nistelrooy or Dwight Yorke who the best player they've ever played with is, they would probably mention him right at the top.

"He's a big superstar. There's no doubt about that. He's done really well for himself and he always wanted to do that."

Edwin van der Sar - former United player, opponent and fellow football executive having served as Ajax CEO

"He went from being a player, fashion icon and global superstar to buying, or having ownership, of a football club - and still doing photoshoots and looking like he's 32!

"When Ajax played Valencia a couple years ago, I remember giving a tour to David, Gary (Neville), Ryan (Giggs), Phil Neville. They wanted to see the set-up of the youth academy, so we spent a couple of hours in Amsterdam before the game.

"I think he had already an eye for building a club and, of course, getting one of the global superstars of the game in Miami with Lionel Messi."