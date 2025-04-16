International footballer, 28, dies after horror fall from balcony in China

Striker Aaron Boupendza has died aged 28 following a balcony fall. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Gabon striker Aaron Boupendza has died after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, his national football federation has announced.

Former Bordeaux forward Boupendza, 28, played for Chinese side Zhejiang, who he joined from Rapid Bucharest earlier this year.

The Gabonese Football Federation said in a statement: "The Gabonese international has just passed away following a fall from the 11th floor of his building in China, where he played for Zhejiang FC.

"At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who made a lasting impression during the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Boupendza played for Chinese side Zhejiang. Picture: Getty

"Trained at CF Mounana and Bordeaux in France, the Gabonese striker joined the Chinese league after a brief stint in Romania.

"The Gabonese Football Federation and the Gabonese football community offer their sincere condolences to his biological family during this difficult time."

Boupendza scored eight goals in 35 appearances for Gabon, including the only goal of their opening group win against the Comoros at the 2021 Africa Nations Cup.