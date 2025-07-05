Is Aaron Ramsey's move to Mexico the most unusual ever?

Aaron Ramsey is presented in Mexico City for his new club UNAM Pumas. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Aaron Ramsey has made history in becoming the first Welsh player to sign for a Mexican club after sealing a move to Pumas UNAM.

The 34-year-old Wales captain has signed a one-year deal with the Mexico City-based team, which is also known as Club Universidad Nacional.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey captained his local team Cardiff last season as the Bluebirds were relegated from the Championship.

He said this week: “I leave Cardiff City with a lot of different emotions. Although it has been personally challenging at times I made sure to give my all on and off the pitch for this wonderful club that is so close to my heart.”

The Standard reported that “Rambo” had considered a coaching role at Cardiff City Stadium but has moved to Mexico to continue his playing career with an eye on the 2026 World Cup.

After four games, Wales sit second in their table, having won two, drawn one, and lost one. The top team in each group qualifies for the tournament and the second placers will enter a play off.

It is thought that he will become one of the first major British players to appear in Liga MX with former Manchester United player Ravel Morrison having turned out for Atlas FC in 2017.

Next season he will line-up against Sergio Ramos, the former Real Madrid defender who is currently at the Club World Cup for Monterrey. James Rodríguez and Ronaldinho have also wound down their careers in the Liga MX.

Pumas said in a statement: “Wales national team. Captain and emblem of his national team. And right now, your talent and passion wear blue and gold.

“Here we don’t just defend a crest, we represent the highest educational institution.This is your new home. Welcome to Ciudad Universitaria, welcome to Pumas.”

Gary Lineker scored eight goals in 24 games for Nagoya at the end of his career. Picture: Getty

Brits who have signed for unusual clubs

Ramsey is not the only Brit to have played for an unusual club at the end of a career.

Jay Bothroyd played for Muangthong United in Thailand before turning out for Jubilo Iwata and then Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in Japan. Gary Lineker also famously finished his career in Japan with Nagoya Grampus Eight.

Jermaine Pennant played for Tampines Rovers in Singapore as well as Pune City in India - a country where Robbie Fowler also graced in the twilight of his career.Ravel Morrison has had a career like no other, playing for Atlas in Mexico as well as Lazio io Italy, Östersunds in Sweden, DC United in the US, and now UAE team Precision Football.

And finally, Lee Hendrie made a very unusual switch to Bandung before swapping Indonesia for… Daventry Town.