Aberdeen footballer sustains 'serious facial injury' after being struck by chair in 'mindless act' of violence by fan

18 May 2025, 13:56

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie gets treatment on the pitch as fans invade the pitch after Dundee United's victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie gets treatment on the pitch as fans invade the pitch after Dundee United's victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Aberdeen FC player Jack Mackenzie was taken off the pitch in a wheelchair after being struck in the head by a seat thrown onto the pitch from stands holding Aberdeen fans.

Police in Scotland condemned the "mindless act" of violence which happened at Dundee United's stadium after Aberdeen lost 2-1 against Dundee on Saturday.

The defender was seriously injured and was taken off the pitch with a bloodied bandage around his head. His injuries required stitches.

Dundee United fans invaded the pitch after their sides win, causing chaos amongst fans of both sides.

Police Scotland are investigating the incident and have issues an appeal for information.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie sustained serious injuries after being struck in the head by the chair.
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie sustained serious injuries after being struck in the head by the chair. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Scottish Professional Football League said they were working "closely" with police to "help identify the perpetrator" and "fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed.”

A Police Scotland statement read: "Part of a chair was thrown from the upper deck of the Fair Play Stand striking an Aberdeen player. He received treatment at the scene and will require further medical assessment."

Fans invade the pitch after Dundee United's victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Fans invade the pitch after Dundee United's victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture: Alamy

Match Commander, Superintendent Ray Birnie, said: “This was a mindless act which has seriously injured the player resulting in him needing medical treatment."

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and I’d appeal to all fans to help us trace the person responsible."

An Aberdeen spokesperson said: “The club is dismayed and outraged at the scenes that unfolded following this afternoon’s Premiership tie with Dundee United at Tannadice Park."

“Our player, Jack MacKenzie, has sustained a serious facial injury after being struck by a part of a chair that was thrown towards the pitch."

“We await further information, but what we know for sure, the chair was thrown from the stand in which the Aberdeen supporters were being housed."

Club manager Jimmy Thelin condemned fans' behaviour at the match.
Club manager Jimmy Thelin condemned fans' behaviour at the match. Picture: Alamy

Aberdeen FC club manager Jimmy Thelin said: "What’s happened is totally unacceptable. It is actually a bad injury but Jack is OK so let’s see how it feels after more minutes."

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin also condemned the behaviour by the opposing side's fans, saying: "It’s an absolute disgrace."

"I’m gutted for Jack MacKenzie, who’s a terrific young player, and for him to be hit and seriously damaged by an object thrown by his own supporters, it’s crazy. And it’s not the first time."

He indicated the incident was not a one-off event, saying: "I’ve had a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.“

"So maybe it’ll take a serious incident like this to happen in order for the authorities to really step in, take notice and punish those guys and ban them from football for life.”

Aberdeen FC dropped to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership in the final day of the season.

Dundee United are currently in fourth place.

Donald Trump will hold a phone call with Putin

Donald Trump confirms he will call Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday in bid to end 'bloodbath' in Ukraine

