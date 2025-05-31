Doctors increasingly concerned about rocketing number of British athletes ‘with ADHD’

31 May 2025, 11:01 | Updated: 31 May 2025, 11:32

TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024
Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A significant increase in the number of athletes in Britain using ADHD medication while competing is increasingly raising concern that the drugs may be misused to boost performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes amid the news that NHS estimates that millions of people in England are likely to have ADHD.

A total of 2,498,000 people may have ADHD, including those without a diagnosis, according to the health body.

The number of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) granted at the national level for athletes diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder has more than tripled over the past five years, according to the Telegraph.

During the same period (2019–2024), TUE applications for ADHD medication have risen more than fourfold.

The figures were released following a Freedom of Information request to UK Anti-Doping, amid growing worries that obtaining TUEs for ADHD drugs may have become too lenient.

Medications like Ritalin have long been associated with so-called “brain doping,” most notably among students during exam periods.

However, research also shows that ADHD drugs can enhance athletic performance, which is why they are banned in competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

DIGITAL IMAGE - 05/15/03 - Toronto. Foto illustration re benefits of Ritalin. (KEITH BEATY/TORONTO S
Picture: Getty

Concerns about misuse in sport are centered on adult diagnoses of a condition typically identified in childhood—when the risk of exploiting the TUE system is minimal—and one that doesn’t always require medication for treatment.

UK Anti-Doping said it could not provide a breakdown of how many TUEs for ADHD were issued to athletes diagnosed as adults.

This lack of data raises questions about whether the agency is adequately tracking potential patterns that might require closer scrutiny, especially in light of the sharp rise in the number of athletes using ADHD medication while competing.

Read more: White House AI voice-cloning hack spark security fears as deepfake of Trump's Chief of Staff triggers global alarm

Read more: Britain will 'without a doubt' spend 3 per cent of GDP on defence by 2034, Healey says

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Man, 31, arrested after car 'collides with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre

Man, 31, arrested after car 'collides with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre

A British Airways Airbus A321 plane bound for London’s Heathrow Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport

British Airways cabin crew member found ‘dancing high and naked in business class’ aboard London-bound flight

Two adults and a teenager have died following a single-vehicle collision on the M5 on Friday evening

Two adults and teenager killed in horror M5 motorway crash - as second child fights for life in hospital

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Donald Trump doubles tariffs on US steel imports - as president takes swipe at China

Mourad Aid, 41, pleaded guilty to theft after walking off with the couple's suitcase

Thief jailed for stealing Jenson Button's wife's £250,000 jewellery and handbag collection

The scene of the alleged hit and run on Frodsham Street, Rusholme, Greater Manchester

Man arrested following suspected hit-and-run which saw Manchester police sergeant 'reversed into several times'

Police crime scene tape UK

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Devon garden following assault

Relatives and loved ones of the Palestinian civil defense man who lost his life along with his wife mourn their bodies at Al-Awda Hospital as a result of the Israeli bombing of their home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on May 25, 2025.

Last working hospital in North Gaza out of service after Israeli military orders evacuation

The immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab has been effective in the treatment of advanced head and neck cancers

Immunotherapy drug 'first breakthrough in 20 years' for head and neck cancer treatment

Display of colourful vapes in a shop window with a variety of fruit flavours, England, UK. Concept: youth vaping, attractive products for children

Disposable vapes banned from Sunday in bid to improve health and cut 'avalanche' of litter

President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.

Donald Trump doubles tariffs on steel imported to the US by 50%

EuroMillions - Photo Illustration

Lucky EuroMillions winner could snatch up £199m jackpot in UK record

Loretta Swit presents a tribute to 'Mr. Rogers' at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 29, 2018

M*A*S*H star Loretta Swit dies aged 87

The study is funded by the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal, a charity set up in the name of the Girls Aloud singer who died of breast cancer aged 39

Study led by Sarah Harding's doctor could see NHS offer breast cancer checks to women in their thirties

Exclusive
A prison officer was stabbed with a weapon that may have been delivered to Long Lartin prison by a drone.

Prison officer stabbed with weapon 'likely sent in by drone', union chief tells LBC News as he warns 'it's a risk every shift'
White House AI Hack Triggers Global Security Fears as Voice-Cloning Threat Grows

White House AI voice-cloning hack spark security fears as deepfake of Trump's Chief of Staff triggers global alarm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sanitation workers load rubbish into an automatic garbage truck in Long Island, New York

Man found dead 'buried under rubbish' after bin he was sleeping in was emptied into bin lorry
Chinese President Xi Jinpingmeets with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

China hits back at Trump after he accuses it of 'totally violating' tariff agreement

Trump has responded to a question from a reporter about the Macrons

‘Not good’: Trump responds to question about video of Macron being 'slapped across face' by wife Brigitte
Levi Bancroft, 22, was sentenced on Friday, 30 May at Southwark Crown Court for four counts of rape involving three victims

Serial rapist, 22, who raped two 'vulnerable' teenage girls and a transgender woman sentenced to life in prison
Screengrab from CCTV footage showing Jay McGinty, 37, at the entrance to Claridge's Hotel in Mayfair.

Man caught trying to steal jewels worth £190k from Claridge’s Hotel using smoke grenades and sledgehammer jailed
Daily Life In Richmond Hill

Toxic pesticide linked to cancer discovered in tampons at levels 40 times above legal limit for drinking water
Lord Hermer and Sir Keir Starmer

'Out of touch': Attorney General slammed for comparing ECHR doubters to Nazis

The UK’s Oldest Man, Donald Rose aged 110, has been given the ‘Freedom of The Borough’ in Derbyshire.

UK’s oldest man given ‘Freedom of The Borough’ for service in World War 2

Aerial view of Long Lartin High Security Prison near Evesham in Worcestershire.

Prison officer, 25, airlifted to hospital after being stabbed by inmate at high-security prison
Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend

Search for girl missing in River Thames suspended - boy pulled from water treated in hospital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III.

King Charles offered Rolls-Royce and other luxury gifts by Bahrain

Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall, speaks with farmers.

Prince William promises to be a 'force for good' as supporting farmers is a 'branch of philanthropy'
Meghan 'cuddled Prince Archie for the rest of the night' after he hit a milestone.

Meghan reveals profound impact of major ‘mum moment’ with Prince Archie

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News