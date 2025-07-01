Alcaraz narrowly avoids 'biggest upset in Wimbledon history' in gruelling five-setter with Fabio Fognini

1 July 2025, 02:41

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts as he won the men's singles first-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts as he won the men's singles first-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz struggled in his opening match at Wimbledon, needing five sets to see off Italian veteran Fabio Fognini on a baking Centre Court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the hottest opening day in Wimbledon history, with the temperature reaching a sweltering 32C, Alcaraz was almost caught off guard by a 38-year-old who is due to retire at the end of the year.

The second seed eventually came through a marathon encounter 7-5 6-7 (5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 in an energy-sapping four hours and 37 minutes.

Alcaraz said: “To be honest I don’t know why it’s his last Wimbledon, he can still play three or four more years. Unbelievable.”

"Playing the first match is never easy, I’ve been playing well on grass but Wimbledon is different."

"I tried to play the best I could but I would say I could be better. It was a great match.”

Read More: Could it be too hot to play at Wimbledon?

Read More: Emma Raducanu triumphs in straight sets over newcomer Mimi Xu in first round at Wimbledon

Fabio Fognini leaves his final match at Wimbledon
Fabio Fognini leaves his final match at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy
The players hug after Carlos Alcaraz wins in five sets on Centre Court
The players hug after Carlos Alcaraz wins in five sets on Centre Court. Picture: Alamy

In the first four sets the Alcaraz serve was misfiring and his forehand was erratic, and the flamboyant Fognini almost took advantage.

The former world number nine was going through his array of flicks and tricks as he enjoyed what was his final appearance in SW19.

He almost embarked on a lap of honour after coming out on top in one mesmerising rally which left Alcaraz, 16 years his junior, leaning on his towel box gasping for breath.

The roar Alcaraz let out when he came from a break down to take the third set illustrated just how much he was being tested.

Carlos Alcaraz returns to Fabio Fognini
Carlos Alcaraz returns to Fabio Fognini. Picture: Alamy
Fognini seemed to be enjoying his final match at Wimbledon
Fognini seemed to be enjoying his final match at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

When Fognini levelled the match for a second time former champion commentator Pat Cash said he could be witnessing “the biggest upset in Wimbledon history”.

Lleyton Hewitt, in 2003, is the only men’s defending champion to lose in the first round in the Open era.

But Alcaraz avoided joining that exclusive club when he secured an early break in the decider, then saved two break points before a 15-minute delay while a spectator was treated after falling ill in the extreme heat.

Fognini’s moment had passed and Alcaraz maintained his bid to join Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as the only men to win three successive Wimbledon crowns.

Should he achieve the ‘three-peat’ he would also equal the feat of his hero Rafael Nadal, who won the French Open, Queen’s and Wimbledon titles in 2008.

Alcaraz will face British qualifier Oliver Tarvet in round two and added: “I saw his name when he qualified for the first time, he’s in the second round so he’s at a level. I will have to bring my best tennis to the match.”

