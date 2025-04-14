England cricket legend Alec Stewart's wife dies after 12-year cancer struggle

Alec Stewart, his wife Lynn and their children in 2003. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The wife of England cricket legend Alec Stewart has died after suffering from cancer for over a decade.

Stewart, 62, had stepped down from his director of cricket role at Surrey to care for his wife Lynn, who had breast cancer for 12 years, just months before she died.

Flags were flying at half-mast on Monday morning at the Oval, where Surrey are playing Hampshire in the County Championship.

The Brown Caps took to the field at the Kia Oval wearing black armbands in her memory on the final day of their clash against Hampshire.

The club said in a statement: "The sincere condolences of everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club are with Alec and the whole Stewart family.

Alec and Lynn arrive at an event in London in 2014. Picture: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

Alec and Lynn arrive at an event in London in 2012. Picture: Richard Barker/Shutterstock

"Our very best wishes are with the family and we will continue to offer any support to them that we are able to.

"In the meantime, we ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time."

Stewart stepped down in 2024 after helping Surrey to a third straight County Championship.

Stewart said at the time: "Since 2013, I have given this job my total commitment and it has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of the greatest cricket club in the world.

"However, the job is not one that you can just leave at the ground, as it demands 24-7 attention.

"As people may know, my wife has been battling cancer since 2013 and I want to give her, and my family, more of my time over the coming years than this job allows."

Stewart, 62, had stepped down from his director of cricket role at Surrey to care for his wife Lynn. Picture: Alamy

Alec Stewart pictured during his playing career. Picture: Getty

He has also previously been linked with key jobs in the England set-up but has always prioritised family commitments over the demanding overseas travel schedule.

The couple have two children together, named Andrew and Emily.

Stewart played 133 Tests and 170 One Day Internationals, making him one of the highest appearance-makers for England.

As well as playing for England, he represented Surrey for 22 years, ending his playing career in 2003.