Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to explore transfer options amid Liverpool interest

Alexander Isak, who has not travelled with his Newcastle team-mates for their pre-season friendlies in Asia. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak has told the club he wants to explore a move away from Tyneside this summer, according to reports.

The Swedish striker told club representatives he wishes to leave Newcastle hours after it was confirmed he would not be travelling to Asia for pre-season friendlies due to a minor thigh injury.

Isak’s 23 Premier League goals last season made him one of the world’s hottest properties, and he has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United plays during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton. Picture: Getty

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Isak has shut down talks over a new contract at Newcastle amid interest from Premier League champions Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will follow up on their interest after signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike for a deal worth almost £80m earlier this week.

But, as per football writer Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool remain keen on a deal for the Swedish attacker.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Understand Alexander Isak remains a target for Liverpool even after signing Ekitike… but depends on Newcastle.

“If Newcastle open doors to an exit and #LFC sell Diaz, they can bid after direct contact made 10 days ago.”