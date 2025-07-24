Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to explore transfer options amid Liverpool interest

24 July 2025, 13:49

Alexander Isak, who has not travelled with his Newcastle team-mates for their pre-season friendlies in Asia.
By Henry Moore

Newcastle forward Alexander Isak has told the club he wants to explore a move away from Tyneside this summer, according to reports.

The Swedish striker told club representatives he wishes to leave Newcastle hours after it was confirmed he would not be travelling to Asia for pre-season friendlies due to a minor thigh injury.

Isak’s 23 Premier League goals last season made him one of the world’s hottest properties, and he has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United plays during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton
According to a report by the Daily Mail, Isak has shut down talks over a new contract at Newcastle amid interest from Premier League champions Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will follow up on their interest after signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike for a deal worth almost £80m earlier this week.

But, as per football writer Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool remain keen on a deal for the Swedish attacker.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Understand Alexander Isak remains a target for Liverpool even after signing Ekitike… but depends on Newcastle.

“If Newcastle open doors to an exit and #LFC sell Diaz, they can bid after direct contact made 10 days ago.”

A group of people hug outside Minehead Middle School

Minehead schoolboy died from head injuries in zoo trip coach crash, inquest hears

President Trump Meets With NATO Secretary General Rutte At The White House

Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy arrives in Italy for Gaza truce talks

The doctor’s strike is scheduled to begin on Friday as planned, after five days of talks between the government and the British Medical Association (BMA) failed to deliver a compromise

Junior doctors told they'll face 'financial consequences' as NHS boss warns no overtime to claw back strike losses
New footage shows Ukraine escalating its drone war with homemade incendiary bombs.

Watch: Ukrainian drone drops homemade incendiary bomb directly into building held by Russian troops
Placing a bet. A man handing over £10 cash to a bookmaker.

Asylum seekers using government-issued cards loaded with £50-a-week in betting shops and casinos
All dead after Russian plane crashes in Far East region, wreckage found

Passenger plane carrying 49 people crashes in remote Russia

The Alpine Eagle Sentinal device is capable of intercepting hostile unmanned aerial vehicles

British army trials German kamikaze drones as race for battlefield supremacy intensifies

Soldiers from 1 Regt AAC Conduct their final attack of Exercise URBAN MAPLE

Government launches major overhaul of military whistleblower protections in landmark review
A group of people stand guard beneath a sign saying 'passport control'

Thailand closes border with Cambodia as violent clashes escalate tensions

Essex Police is set to announce a raft of new restrictions on protests linked to migrant hotels, LBC understands.

Essex Police to ‘step up response’ to migrant hotel protests as chief denies demonstrators were ‘bussed’ to protest

