Alexander Isak set to miss opener as Newcastle ‘not in position’ to refuse sale

9 August 2025, 09:42

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on
Alexander Isak set to miss opener as Newcastle ‘not in position’ to refuse sale. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted want-away striker Alexander Isak is unlikely to feature in the opening game of the Premier League season at Aston Villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 25-year-old Sweden international was not involved in Friday night’s 2-2 Sela Cup draw with Espanyol at St James’ Park, and he will not figure when Howe sends out his side against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Howe revealed that talks with Isak, the subject of a rejected £110million bid from Liverpool, are ongoing, but he does not expect any resolution before the season’s opener.

The Magpies’ head coach said: "I’d want Alex to be playing today, I’d want him training tomorrow. We would love the player to be with us – let me make that absolutely clear. There’s no part of me that doesn’t want that outcome.

But I don’t see that changing before Aston Villa, the current situation we’re in."

Isak has cut a lonely figure at the Magpies’ training ground since his return to Tyneside having been ordered to work away from the main group following his non-appearance for the club’s pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea.

His indication that he wants to explore his options this summer, coupled with Liverpool’s bid – Newcastle value him at closer to £150m – have created a tense stand-off.

Read more: Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to explore transfer options amid Liverpool interest

Read more: Alexander Isak shares emotional statement as family of 'professional burglars' who targeted his home are jailed

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United. Picture: Alamy

Isak’s unhappiness has left the club with a major decision to make – cash in now and make a significant profit on a man who cost them £63m three summers ago, or try to persuade him that his future remains on Tyneside and that he should sign a new contract to replace his existing deal, which has three years still to run.

Asked if the club could simply dig in their heels and refuse to sell their star frontman, Howe said: "I don’t think it’s that straightforward, otherwise we’d have done that a long time ago. I don’t think we’re in a position to do that currently.

"I don’t want to go into too much detail because I don’t think that’s right. I think I’ve said enough."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot refused to comment on the Premier League champions’ pursuit of the Swede at his press conference on Friday morning as the Magpies continue to work on potential signings after a frustrating summer to date.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko’s decision to opt for Manchester United rather than Newcastle represented a fresh blow and while they are working on other targets, their need is mounting by the day.

The club’s failure to date to land potential signings – they have recruited Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale, who saved a penalty against the Spanish side on his debut, but have missed out on Hugo Ekitike, Sesko, James Trafford and Joao Pedro – has prompted suggestions that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns an 85 per cent stake, is not as engaged as it once was.

However Howe, who admitted the Isak situation has unsettled a previously united squad, was unequivocal in his denial.

He said: "The owners are very much engaged, as much as they always have been.

"This has been a challenging period where there’ll be a lot of different opinions on different subjects, but can assure everybody connected with Newcastle that the owners are very much behind the project and fighting every day for the club."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Times Square New York Lights Manhattan New York City

At least three injured as gunman opens fire near New York's Times Square

Around 11,000 new cases of neck cancer are diagnosed in England every year.

Patients to be fast-tracked on to 'transformative' head and neck cancer vaccine trial

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine will not give up any land, Zelenskyy says, as Trump suggests 'swapping territories' ahead of Putin talks

Hundreds of arrests have been made as part of what the Government called a “week-long crackdown” on asylum seekers taking jobs for delivery firms.

Hundreds arrested in week-long crackdown on suspected illegal working

Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after it was hit by two hijacjked passenger planes September 11, 2001.

Three more victims of 9/11 terrorist attack identified more than 20 years later

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident outside Edgar Wood Academy in Heywood, Greater Manchester

Armed man 'acting suspiciously' outside school admits bringing array of weapons onto premises

Bhim Kohli

Police 'sat on information' that could've prevented fatal attack on pensioner, daughter claims

Police officers form a barrier in front of counter-protesters separating them from the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London, where asylum seekers are planned to be housed.

Arrests made as protests take place outside asylum hotels across UK

Trump and

Trump and Putin to meet next Friday in Alaska - as US President says ceasefire deal will involve 'swapping territories'

Astronaut James A. Lovell Jr. Smiling

NASA astronaut Jim Lovell, who led Apollo 13 mission safely back to Earth after oxygen tank explosion, dies aged 97

Zoe Watts

Ex-PCSO who had 'obsession' with weapons jailed after using 3D printer to make semi-automatic gun

Frank Grimes in his younger years, in Hamlet.

Coronation Street and Mrs Brown’s Boys star Frank Grimes dies at the age of 78

Fans and visitors continue to stop and look at tributes left for Ozzy Osbourne after he passed away.

Man charged with theft of flowers from Ozzy Osbourne tribute in Birmingham city centre

Tube passengers tackle naked man who removed trousers and flashed young children

Moment tube passengers tackle naked man after he removes trousers and flashes young children

Four metro mayors have written to Yorkshire Water’s chair to express 'serious concerns' over reports of undisclosed extra pay to the chief executive via an offshore parent company.

Mayors warn Yorkshire Water of ‘serious concerns’ over undisclosed CEO pay

Counter-protesters to the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel

Council leader urges protesters to act in a 'peaceful manner' amid concerns protests could be ‘hijacked by agitators'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeffrey Epstein's butler has broken his silence.

Epstein's butler of 18 years reveals 'there’s no way he killed himself'

Terminal One at Manchester Airport.

Man dies after plunging from roof of car park at Manchester Airport

Hannah Hampton reacts after a save during a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Euro 2025 final soccer match between England and Spain

Hannah Hampton admits throwing Spain counterpart’s water bottle into crowd during Euro final penalty shoot-out
James Cartwright (left) who has been has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years for the rape and murder of his ex-fiance, Samantha Mickleburgh (right).

'Monster' who raped and murdered ex-fiancee at five-star hotel jailed for at least 28 years
Bonnie Blue speaks to LBC

Bonnie Blue reveals what would make her give up controversial sex stunts as she admits living a 'selfish' life
The Metropolitan Police will deploy officers from other regions to form a “significant policing presence” in London as several protests are planned.

Met says it has the 'resources and processes' to deal with 'any eventuality' as numerous protests planned
Bonnie Blue appeared to defend Andrew Tate in an interview with LBC.

Bonnie Blue says rape victims 'bear some responsibility' as she 'understands where Andrew Tate is coming from'
Musicians have said they are needing to get by on Universal Credit or sofa surfing

Why successful musicians are ‘sofa surfing and on Universal Credit’

Umair Iqbal preyed on youngsters over a ten-year period while tutoring his victims in maths and to learn the Quran

Private teacher jailed for sex assaults targeting young muslim girls he tutored

Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire yesterday (August 7) in Castaic, California

Second California wildfire in a week prompts thousands of evacuations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess Royal speaks to guests during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Busier-than-ever Anne praised for her royal soft power ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles will record an audio message that will be broadcast on VJ Day on August 15

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

BRITAIN-ROYALS-SECURITY-HARRY

Harry ‘devastated’ by boardroom battle after 'hostile takeover' at his charity Sentebale

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News