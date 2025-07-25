All WSL fixtures 2025/26

Gunning for glory: Victoria Pelova and Chloe Kelly of Arsenal. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The Women's Super League fixtures have been released for 2025/26, with defending champions Chelsea set to play Manchester City in the first game of the season.

Arsenal will kick off their campaign against the newly promoted London City Lionesses on September 6, the next day, while the rest of the WSL will get underway the following day.

The FA released the fixtures on Friday, with the national team preparing to take on Spain in the Euro 2025 final.

Chelsea are defending WSL champions, with Champions League winners Arsenal finishing second.

For the WSL season, most teams will divide their games between their men's stadiums and a women's ground - although Arsenal have pledged to play all of theirs at the Emirates.

Sky Sports will show a majority of games, while some will be streamed on YouTube. Games from the second division WSL2 will all be streamed on YouTube.

Khadija Shaw and Yui Hasegawa of Manchester City. Picture: Getty

These are the provisional fixtures, as reported from various outlets on Friday, July 25.

Check out your club's website for more comprehensive information, time, stadium, and ticket details.

SEPTEMBER 2025

Round 1 - Opening Weekend (September 5-7)

Friday, September 5

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Saturday, September 6

Arsenal vs London City Lionesses

Sunday, September 7

Liverpool vs Everton (Anfield)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Tottenham vs West Ham United

Round 2 (September 14)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

London City Lionesses vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs Manchester City

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton vs Tottenham

Round 3 (September 21)

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Everton

West Ham United vs London City Lionesses

Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Round 4 (September 28)

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa vs London City Lionesses

Everton vs Manchester City

OCTOBER 2025

Round 5 (October 4-5)

Manchester United vs Chelsea

London City Lionesses vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Round 6 (October 11-12)

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Everton vs Manchester United

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United vs Leicester City

London City Lionesses vs Aston Villa

NOVEMBER 2025

Round 7 (November 2)

Chelsea vs London City Lionesses

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Everton

Leicester City vs Manchester City

West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Round 8 (November 8-9)

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Tottenham vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Everton

London City Lionesses vs Manchester City

Round 9 (November 16)

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

London City Lionesses vs Everton

DECEMBER 2025

Round 10 (December 6-7)

Chelsea vs Everton

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs London City Lionesses

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Round 11 (December 13-14)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Tottenham

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Leicester City

Everton vs London City Lionesses

WINTER BREAK: December 22, 2025 - January 10, 2026

JANUARY 2026

Round 12 (January 11)

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs London City Lionesses

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Tottenham

Leicester City vs Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Round 13 (January 25)

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Liverpool vs Tottenham

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

London City Lionesses vs Everton

FEBRUARY 2026

Round 14 (February 1)

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs London City Lionesses

Tottenham vs West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Everton

Round 15 (February 8)

Tottenham vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester City

West Ham United vs Everton

London City Lionesses vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Round 16 (February 15)

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs London City Lionesses

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs West Ham United

Tottenham vs Everton

MARCH 2026

Round 17 (March 15)

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Manchester City vs Everton

London City Lionesses vs Aston Villa

Round 18 (March 22)

London City Lionesses vs Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs Everton

Manchester City vs Leicester City

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

West Ham United vs Manchester United

Round 19 (March 29)

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Leicester City vs Tottenham

Brighton & Hove Albion vs London City Lionesses

APRIL 2026

Round 20 (April 26)

Everton vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs West Ham United

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs London City Lionesses

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

MAY 2026 - FINAL ROUNDS

Round 21 (May 3)

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Tottenham vs London City Lionesses

West Ham United vs Everton

Round 22 - FINAL DAY (May 15-17)