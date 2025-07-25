All WSL fixtures 2025/26

25 July 2025, 14:36 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 14:45

Victoria Pelova and Chloe Kelly of Arsenal celebrate victory at full-time following the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between Arsenal WFC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Jose Alvalade
Gunning for glory: Victoria Pelova and Chloe Kelly of Arsenal. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The Women's Super League fixtures have been released for 2025/26, with defending champions Chelsea set to play Manchester City in the first game of the season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arsenal will kick off their campaign against the newly promoted London City Lionesses on September 6, the next day, while the rest of the WSL will get underway the following day.

The FA released the fixtures on Friday, with the national team preparing to take on Spain in the Euro 2025 final.

Chelsea are defending WSL champions, with Champions League winners Arsenal finishing second.

For the WSL season, most teams will divide their games between their men's stadiums and a women's ground - although Arsenal have pledged to play all of theirs at the Emirates.

Sky Sports will show a majority of games, while some will be streamed on YouTube. Games from the second division WSL2 will all be streamed on YouTube.

Khadija Shaw and Yui Hasegawa of Manchester City
Khadija Shaw and Yui Hasegawa of Manchester City. Picture: Getty

These are the provisional fixtures, as reported from various outlets on Friday, July 25.

Check out your club's website for more comprehensive information, time, stadium, and ticket details.

SEPTEMBER 2025

Round 1 - Opening Weekend (September 5-7)

Friday, September 5

  • Chelsea vs Manchester City

Saturday, September 6

  • Arsenal vs London City Lionesses

Sunday, September 7

  • Liverpool vs Everton (Anfield)
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
  • Manchester United vs Leicester City
  • Tottenham vs West Ham United

Round 2 (September 14)

  • Aston Villa vs Chelsea
  • London City Lionesses vs Manchester United
  • Leicester City vs Liverpool
  • Arsenal vs Manchester City
  • West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Everton vs Tottenham

Round 3 (September 21)

  • Chelsea vs Leicester City
  • Manchester United vs Arsenal
  • Liverpool vs Aston Villa
  • Manchester City vs Everton
  • West Ham United vs London City Lionesses
  • Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Round 4 (September 28)

  • West Ham United vs Chelsea
  • Liverpool vs Manchester United
  • Arsenal vs Tottenham
  • Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Aston Villa vs London City Lionesses
  • Everton vs Manchester City

OCTOBER 2025

Round 5 (October 4-5)

  • Manchester United vs Chelsea
  • London City Lionesses vs Liverpool
  • Arsenal vs West Ham United
  • Leicester City vs Aston Villa
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
  • Tottenham vs Manchester City

Round 6 (October 11-12)

  • Chelsea vs Tottenham
  • Everton vs Manchester United
  • Liverpool vs Manchester City
  • Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • West Ham United vs Leicester City
  • London City Lionesses vs Aston Villa

NOVEMBER 2025

Round 7 (November 2)

  • Chelsea vs London City Lionesses
  • Tottenham vs Liverpool
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
  • Arsenal vs Everton
  • Leicester City vs Manchester City
  • West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Round 8 (November 8-9)

  • Arsenal vs Chelsea
  • Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Manchester United vs Aston Villa
  • Tottenham vs Leicester City
  • West Ham United vs Everton
  • London City Lionesses vs Manchester City

Round 9 (November 16)

  • Liverpool vs Chelsea
  • Manchester City vs Manchester United
  • Arsenal vs Leicester City
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United
  • Tottenham vs Aston Villa
  • London City Lionesses vs Everton

DECEMBER 2025

Round 10 (December 6-7)

  • Chelsea vs Everton
  • Liverpool vs Arsenal
  • Manchester United vs West Ham United
  • Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Leicester City vs London City Lionesses
  • Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Round 11 (December 13-14)

  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
  • West Ham United vs Liverpool
  • Manchester United vs Tottenham
  • Arsenal vs Aston Villa
  • Manchester City vs Leicester City
  • Everton vs London City Lionesses

WINTER BREAK: December 22, 2025 - January 10, 2026

JANUARY 2026

Round 12 (January 11)

  • Chelsea vs West Ham United
  • Liverpool vs London City Lionesses
  • Arsenal vs Manchester United
  • Manchester City vs Tottenham
  • Leicester City vs Everton
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Round 13 (January 25)

  • Chelsea vs Arsenal
  • Liverpool vs Tottenham
  • Aston Villa vs Manchester United
  • Manchester City vs West Ham United
  • Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • London City Lionesses vs Everton

FEBRUARY 2026

Round 14 (February 1)

  • Manchester City vs Chelsea
  • Manchester United vs Liverpool
  • Arsenal vs London City Lionesses
  • Tottenham vs West Ham United
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
  • Aston Villa vs Everton

Round 15 (February 8)

  • Tottenham vs Tottenham
  • Liverpool vs Aston Villa
  • Leicester City vs Manchester United
  • Arsenal vs Manchester City
  • West Ham United vs Everton
  • London City Lionesses vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Round 16 (February 15)

  • Chelsea vs Liverpool
  • Manchester United vs London City Lionesses
  • Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Manchester City vs Aston Villa
  • Leicester City vs West Ham United
  • Tottenham vs Everton

MARCH 2026

Round 17 (March 15)

  • Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Liverpool vs Leicester City
  • West Ham United vs Manchester United
  • Arsenal vs Tottenham
  • Manchester City vs Everton
  • London City Lionesses vs Aston Villa

Round 18 (March 22)

  • London City Lionesses vs Chelsea
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
  • Arsenal vs Everton
  • Manchester City vs Leicester City
  • Tottenham vs Aston Villa
  • West Ham United vs Manchester United

Round 19 (March 29)

  • Chelsea vs Aston Villa
  • Everton vs Liverpool
  • Manchester United vs Manchester City
  • Arsenal vs West Ham United
  • Leicester City vs Tottenham
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs London City Lionesses

APRIL 2026

Round 20 (April 26)

  • Everton vs Chelsea
  • Liverpool vs West Ham United
  • Tottenham vs Manchester United
  • Arsenal vs Leicester City
  • Manchester City vs London City Lionesses
  • Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

MAY 2026 - FINAL ROUNDS

Round 21 (May 3)

  • Leicester City vs Chelsea
  • Manchester City vs Liverpool
  • Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Arsenal vs Aston Villa
  • Tottenham vs London City Lionesses
  • West Ham United vs Everton

Round 22 - FINAL DAY (May 15-17)

  • Chelsea vs Manchester United
  • Liverpool vs Arsenal
  • Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Leicester City vs Tottenham
  • West Ham United vs London City Lionesses
  • Everton vs Aston Villa

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's death 'touched the hearts of the nation', tearful mum Debbie tells inquest

Traffic at a standstill on the M11 (FILE)

M11 motorway closed in both directions as delays expected to impact major UK airport

Richard Law, 68, has been detained indefinitely for the murder of Judith Law, 70

Brother who told 999 'I’ve killed my sister' detained after admitting fatal hammer attack on sibling

Moment gang armed with angle grinders steal row of mopeds outside Ikea - as security watch on

Moment brazen bike thieves armed with angle grinder steal moped in front of shocked shoppers outside Ikea

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping

Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

Pupils Wearing School Uniform In Computer Class

What are the UK rules around school uniforms?

Simon Bailey, 58, is now suing his former station Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff saying ‘fireman’

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

Comp of Liverpool starting XI with Alexander Isak

How could Liverpool line-up with Isak and Ekitike?

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater's death in Tenerife ruled 'accidental' after falling from height, coroner rules

West Midlands Police station sign outside Digbeth Police Station, Birmingham

Senior police officer guilty of misconduct over search for psychiatric patient hit by train

Tesco has pulled the popular items from their shelves and customers are being urged to return any affected products immediately.

Tesco issues urgent recall over popular lunch items amid salmonella fears - are you at risk?

Sid Ali Djelid

'Calculated' sex offender who targeted 'vulnerable' drunks in Manchester's Gay Village convicted of rape

Brett Duncan, 51, tragically died in the collision

'Experienced' powerboat driver, 51, dies after crashing into houseboat during race

Police have launched an appeal to find the 28-year-old man, named only as Gerallt, who was last seen leaving his home in Llandudno on July 4

Urgent hunt for missing Brit who disappeared after flight to Tenerife

Latest News

See more Latest News

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

Habiba Naveed, 35, who pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Thursday, to the manslaughter of her landlord Christopher Brown, 72, and causing unnecessary suffering to his cat at the home they shared in Polsted Road, Lewisham

Woman who killed landlord and cat believed she was Princess Diana's daughter and 'Jesus sent to eliminate evil'
Erroll Woodger

Burglar jailed after robbing and running over amputee with his own car after breaking into his flat
Resident doctors on strike hold placards outside St. Thomas's hospital in London.

'Enough is enough': NHS director hits out at 'terrible' strike action as doctors begin five-day walkout over pay
A woman wearing a pink t-shirt speaks into a microphone

Lionesses' Keira Walsh wants more protection for players from online abuse

A woman holding a baby sits in a hammock

More than 130,000 civilians evacuated from Thailand and Cambodia border as tensions escalate
Jeff Stewart assisted Southampton Police officers in arresting a shoplifter

Police officers arrest shoplifter with help from The Bill's PC Reg Hollis

Wizz is a free social networking app for teens with millions of users.

'Clearly a place where abuse is going to take place': Calls for teenage dating app to be banned in the UK
A group of men and one woman smile at the camera

Lammy and Healey to sign bilateral Aukus deal during trip to Australia

Far-right social media accounts from Russia, America and Europe are encouraging disorder at the Epping migrant hotel protests this weekend, LBC can reveal.

Russian far-right social media accounts encouraging disorder linked to Epping migrant hotel protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News