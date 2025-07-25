Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
All WSL fixtures 2025/26
25 July 2025, 14:36 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 14:45
The Women's Super League fixtures have been released for 2025/26, with defending champions Chelsea set to play Manchester City in the first game of the season.
Arsenal will kick off their campaign against the newly promoted London City Lionesses on September 6, the next day, while the rest of the WSL will get underway the following day.
The FA released the fixtures on Friday, with the national team preparing to take on Spain in the Euro 2025 final.
Chelsea are defending WSL champions, with Champions League winners Arsenal finishing second.
For the WSL season, most teams will divide their games between their men's stadiums and a women's ground - although Arsenal have pledged to play all of theirs at the Emirates.
Sky Sports will show a majority of games, while some will be streamed on YouTube. Games from the second division WSL2 will all be streamed on YouTube.
These are the provisional fixtures, as reported from various outlets on Friday, July 25.
Check out your club's website for more comprehensive information, time, stadium, and ticket details.
SEPTEMBER 2025
Round 1 - Opening Weekend (September 5-7)
Friday, September 5
- Chelsea vs Manchester City
Saturday, September 6
- Arsenal vs London City Lionesses
Sunday, September 7
- Liverpool vs Everton (Anfield)
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
- Manchester United vs Leicester City
- Tottenham vs West Ham United
Round 2 (September 14)
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea
- London City Lionesses vs Manchester United
- Leicester City vs Liverpool
- Arsenal vs Manchester City
- West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Everton vs Tottenham
Round 3 (September 21)
- Chelsea vs Leicester City
- Manchester United vs Arsenal
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa
- Manchester City vs Everton
- West Ham United vs London City Lionesses
- Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Round 4 (September 28)
- West Ham United vs Chelsea
- Liverpool vs Manchester United
- Arsenal vs Tottenham
- Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Aston Villa vs London City Lionesses
- Everton vs Manchester City
OCTOBER 2025
Round 5 (October 4-5)
- Manchester United vs Chelsea
- London City Lionesses vs Liverpool
- Arsenal vs West Ham United
- Leicester City vs Aston Villa
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
- Tottenham vs Manchester City
Round 6 (October 11-12)
- Chelsea vs Tottenham
- Everton vs Manchester United
- Liverpool vs Manchester City
- Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- West Ham United vs Leicester City
- London City Lionesses vs Aston Villa
NOVEMBER 2025
Round 7 (November 2)
- Chelsea vs London City Lionesses
- Tottenham vs Liverpool
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
- Arsenal vs Everton
- Leicester City vs Manchester City
- West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Round 8 (November 8-9)
- Arsenal vs Chelsea
- Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United vs Aston Villa
- Tottenham vs Leicester City
- West Ham United vs Everton
- London City Lionesses vs Manchester City
Round 9 (November 16)
- Liverpool vs Chelsea
- Manchester City vs Manchester United
- Arsenal vs Leicester City
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United
- Tottenham vs Aston Villa
- London City Lionesses vs Everton
DECEMBER 2025
Round 10 (December 6-7)
- Chelsea vs Everton
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Manchester United vs West Ham United
- Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Leicester City vs London City Lionesses
- Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Round 11 (December 13-14)
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
- West Ham United vs Liverpool
- Manchester United vs Tottenham
- Arsenal vs Aston Villa
- Manchester City vs Leicester City
- Everton vs London City Lionesses
WINTER BREAK: December 22, 2025 - January 10, 2026
JANUARY 2026
Round 12 (January 11)
- Chelsea vs West Ham United
- Liverpool vs London City Lionesses
- Arsenal vs Manchester United
- Manchester City vs Tottenham
- Leicester City vs Everton
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
Round 13 (January 25)
- Chelsea vs Arsenal
- Liverpool vs Tottenham
- Aston Villa vs Manchester United
- Manchester City vs West Ham United
- Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- London City Lionesses vs Everton
FEBRUARY 2026
Round 14 (February 1)
- Manchester City vs Chelsea
- Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Arsenal vs London City Lionesses
- Tottenham vs West Ham United
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
- Aston Villa vs Everton
Round 15 (February 8)
- Tottenham vs Tottenham
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa
- Leicester City vs Manchester United
- Arsenal vs Manchester City
- West Ham United vs Everton
- London City Lionesses vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Round 16 (February 15)
- Chelsea vs Liverpool
- Manchester United vs London City Lionesses
- Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa
- Leicester City vs West Ham United
- Tottenham vs Everton
MARCH 2026
Round 17 (March 15)
- Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Liverpool vs Leicester City
- West Ham United vs Manchester United
- Arsenal vs Tottenham
- Manchester City vs Everton
- London City Lionesses vs Aston Villa
Round 18 (March 22)
- London City Lionesses vs Chelsea
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
- Arsenal vs Everton
- Manchester City vs Leicester City
- Tottenham vs Aston Villa
- West Ham United vs Manchester United
Round 19 (March 29)
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa
- Everton vs Liverpool
- Manchester United vs Manchester City
- Arsenal vs West Ham United
- Leicester City vs Tottenham
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs London City Lionesses
APRIL 2026
Round 20 (April 26)
- Everton vs Chelsea
- Liverpool vs West Ham United
- Tottenham vs Manchester United
- Arsenal vs Leicester City
- Manchester City vs London City Lionesses
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
MAY 2026 - FINAL ROUNDS
Round 21 (May 3)
- Leicester City vs Chelsea
- Manchester City vs Liverpool
- Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Arsenal vs Aston Villa
- Tottenham vs London City Lionesses
- West Ham United vs Everton
Round 22 - FINAL DAY (May 15-17)
- Chelsea vs Manchester United
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Leicester City vs Tottenham
- West Ham United vs London City Lionesses
- Everton vs Aston Villa