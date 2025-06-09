Andy Murray apologises for ‘diabolical’ state of his tennis at Queen’s ceremony

9 June 2025, 13:16

Andy Murray on Centre Court, which has been renamed Andy Murray Arena, on day one of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club
Andy Murray on Centre Court, which has been renamed Andy Murray Arena, on day one of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Andy Murray joked his tennis was now “diabolical” before rallying with a 10-year-old doubles partner on the Queen’s Club court newly renamed in his honour.

Centre court was officially inaugurated as the Andy Murray Arena on Monday ahead of the venue’s new WTA 500 event, the first time the west London venue has hosted women’s tennis in 52 years.

Retired three-time grand slam winner Murray, a long-time champion of the women’s game, won the HSBC Championships singles title five times at Queen’s, most recently in 2016.

“My tennis is diabolical, apologies for what you are about to witness,” said the 38-year-old before pairing up with Gloria, 10, for the ceremonial two-round rally against Laura Robson, who won an Olympic silver medal alongside Murray in 2012, and Jay, seven.

The 38-year-old announced before last summer’s Olympic Games in Paris he would bid farewell at Roland Garros and, after opting to withdraw from the singles competition – a title he had won in 2012 and 2016 – Murray bowed out with a 6-2 6-4 defeat alongside Dan Evans.

Andy Murray alongside Petra Kvitova (right) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (left)
Andy Murray alongside Petra Kvitova (right) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (left). Picture: Alamy

“I’ve obviously missed being out here,” he said. “It’s the first time, obviously, not being involved in a grass court season for a while, but I’ve got a new life now and I’m enjoying being away from the sport a little bit.”

Murray, whose biography on X reads ‘I played tennis. I now play golf’, also provided an update on his new sporting pursuit.

He said: “I was playing at the club championships yesterday at my local club. I was in my final group on the last day and didn’t quite manage to get it done. Unfortunately, I was tied second going into the final day, but didn’t get it done.

“But I’ll come back next year and try again. But playing a bit of golf, enjoying that, and spending as much time with the family and kids as I can.”

The Scotsman also revealed he has a special connection to this event – he was coached as a 12 and 13-year-old by Russian Olga Morozova, the last women’s singles winner here in 1973.

“I think it’s brilliant,” said Murray, when asked about the return of women’s tennis to Queen’s. “This court has had many great matches on it. I think it’s a great chance for women to showcase themselves out there.”

The former world number one first competed in the main draw at Queen’s as an 18-year-old and for the last time last season before retiring in Paris. He also claimed the doubles trophy in 2019 alongside Feliciano Lopez.

Murray added: “This tournament has so many special moments for me. It’s the place where I won my first match on the ATP Tour, it’s my most successful event.

“Coming back here at the start of the British summer and I’m very proud of the results I have here.

“I’m very grateful and thankful for whoever it was who decided to name the stadium this way. I hope there’s lots of great matches and you all enjoy the tennis.”

