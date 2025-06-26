Andy Murray vows to protect kids from ‘damaging’ social media

Andy Murray says he will not let his children on social media until they are older to protect them from its “damaging” impact.

Murray is the latest high-profile player in the sport to open up about the topic, following Katie Boulter’s revelation that she receives vile social media abuse, including death threats.

Former world number one Murray does not want any of his four children aged between nine and four exposed to it for as long as possible.

The 38-year-old said: “I think it’s positive any time anyone can speak out about it. It’s great that (Katie) talked about it.

“Athletes across all sports have been discussing this for a long time, but it hasn’t really changed. Hopefully something can get done soon.”

Asked what can be done to stop athletes receiving abuse, he told the BBC: “If I’m being honest I don’t know.

“Me and my wife are trying to keep our children off social media until they are much older, because I think it can be pretty damaging.

“I don’t know whose responsibility it is, I don’t know if the government needs to do more to tackle it, or (X owner) Elon Musk and people like that can do more to stop these messages getting through to individuals.

“I don’t mean just athletes, but then you get into the whole debate around free speech and it’s a difficult one.”