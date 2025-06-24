Sir Andy Murray to be honoured with statue at Wimbledon

The All England Club is set to recognise Sir Andy Murray's contribution to tennis with a statue of him at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

The All England Club is set to immortalise Sir Andy Murray in statue form to recognise his contribution to tennis.

Sir Andy has a highly decorated tennis career, having achieved 46 ATP Tour singles titles and three Olympic medals.

in 2013, he ended the UK's 77-year wait for a men's singles champion by beating Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

He then went on to secure victory in Wimbledon again in 2016 against Milos Raonic.

'I know there's been some interesting sporting statues over the years, but I'm sure they'll do really well.'

@andy_murray reacts to news of his statue at Wimbledon, saying he has full confidence they'll do a 'good job' with it. pic.twitter.com/tSwu8TanaI — LBC (@LBC) June 24, 2025

To celebrate his contributions to tennis, the sports star, who retired in 2024, is to be honoured with a statue which fans can expect to see unveiled in 2027.

Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, told the ainslie + ainslie Performance People podcast: "We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here and we're working closely with him and his team and the ambition is that we would unveil that for the 150th anniversary of our first championships, which was 1877, so (150 years) is 2027."

An honour fitting of the legend, Sir Andy Murray 🏆🇬🇧



"We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray and we're working closely with him and his team. The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first championship, which was 1877."



‒ Debbie Jevans,… pic.twitter.com/5EHQerNlb3 — LTA (@the_LTA) June 24, 2025

Jevans also reflected on Sir Andy's 2013 Wimbledon win, calling It "special".

"When he won, it was just so special - so special for him, so special for us as a club and now he's retired, we're very much looking at how we can embrace him, for him to be a part of the club in the long term," she said.

Fred Perry, the last British men's champion before Murray, also had a statue of him erected at Wimbledon in 1984 to mark the 50th anniversary of his first singles championship.