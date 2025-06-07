Spurs stars pay tribute to sacked Ange Postecoglou as favourite for Tottenham job revealed

7 June 2025, 13:52

Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Spurs players have taken to social media to pay tribute to manager Ange Postecoglou after he was sacked just 16 days after winning the Europa League.

Postecoglou was relieved of his duties as Tottenham head coach on Friday, despite winning the club’s first trophy in 17 years just two weeks ago.

Spurs’ season, despite ending in glory, was marred by terrible league form, with the club finishing 17th in the Premier League, with 22 losses.

Captain Son was one of several Spurs players to pay tribute to Postecoglou, writing on Instagram: “Gaffer. You’ve changed the trajectory of this club.

“You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did.

Read more: Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur despite winning Europa League

“You knew what we were capable of all along. You did it your way. And your way brought this club the best night it’s had in decades. We will have those memories for life.

“You trusted me with the captaincy. One of the highest honours of my career. It’s been an incredible privilege to learn from your leadership up close, I am a better player and a better person because of you.

“Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate.”

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was Postecoglou’s first signing and said: “You are not only a top manager, you are an incredible person to work for, a real leader, a mentor, and someone I’ll always look up to.

“What we achieved together will stay in the history books. Wishing you nothing but success as I know you will go on to achieve more and more. Thank you, Boss.”

Dutch defender Micky van de Ven added: “Gaffer, thank you for everything! Believed in me from the first day I arrived at the club.

“Many ups and downs in the last two years but you kept believing in us and kept pushing us. Big part of the success from the club this year, and forever grateful that u made me part of it. All the best.”

Striker Dominic Solanke signed for Spurs last summer in a £65million deal.

He said: “Thank you for bringing me to this wonderful club, thank you for bringing us a wonderful trophy.

“(I) won’t ever forget the convo we had before I signed and we achieved a dream! All the best in your next adventure.”

Right-back Pedro Porro insisted the 59-year-old would “always be celebrated”, writing: “Thank you for everything, boss.

“I’ll always be grateful for the way you led us, defended us, and kept us going through all the highs and lows. Above everything, you gave us one of the greatest moments in the club’s history and for that, you’ll always be celebrated.”

Forward Richarlison added: “Everyone who loves the Spurs will remember that Big Ange always bags trophies in his second season.”

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust thanked Postecoglou for an “amazing night” in Bilbao but acknowledged league results were a “long way short” of expectation.

“Our concern now is that it appears we will have yet another change of direction and that this is something that is becoming a habit since we said goodbye to Mauricio Pochettino in 2019,” a THST statement read.

“We can only hope that the right decision has been made and that the new manager is fully supported by the board and everyone at the club to build on the cup success that Ange has lain.

“He will need the finances to build a strong squad that can challenge simultaneously on many fronts. We wish whoever is appointed well. Spurs fans have had a taste of glory and we don’t want to wait another 17 years for more.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is reported to be the leading contender to take over, with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Fulham manager Marco Silva, Burnley head coach Scott Parker and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth also linked with the post.

