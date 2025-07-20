Arm injury forces British number one Jack Draper to withdraw from several tennis tournaments

Jack Draper is to take time out because of an arm injury as he targets being fit for the US Open. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Jack Draper has withdrawn from two upcoming Masters tournaments following an injury in his left arm.

The British number one, 23, will miss the tournaments in a bid to make sure he is fit for the US Open, which begins on August 24.

However, he told his fans the injury is "nothing serious" and he will be in New York.

He posted on X: "After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season.

After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati…. See you in NYC ! — jack draper (@jackdraper0) July 20, 2025

"Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati… See you in NYC !"

Draper picked up the injury after Wimbledon, where he was knocked out in the second round after a four-set defeat to Marin Cilic.

Wimbledon champion and world number one Jannik Sinner has also withdrawn from the Canadian Open, the tournament confirmed on X, as has Novak Djokovic.