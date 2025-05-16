Arsenal's former kit manager sues club after 'being sacked for anti-Israel comments'

16 May 2025, 16:34

Mark Bonnick (R) pictured with Arsenal Academy Coach Josh Smith at an Arsenal U18 Training Session
Mark Bonnick, right, with Arsenal Academy coach Josh Smith. Picture: Getty

By Alice Brooker

Arsenal's former kit manager is reportedly suing the club for wrongfully sacking him and has alleged he was discriminated against because of his opposition to Zionism.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Bonnick, 61, worked at the club for 22 years from the early 2000s, has alleged he was let go because of his “philosophical anti-Zionist beliefs”, and was discriminated against for expressing this.

Mr Bonnick was suspended and then sacked in December 2024 after Arsenal chiefs were alerted to his social media posts referring to Israel’s war in Gaza. He appealed against the sacking but heard he had lost his case on February 14.

The former kit manager has denied his posts were antisemitic and has argued that they were motivated instead by "legitimate anti-Zionist beliefs".

Read more: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill 103 Palestinians including 22 children, health officials say

Read more: Arsenal knocked out of Champions League after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in semi-final

Mr Bonnick worked at Arsenal for more than 20 years as the kit manager
Mr Bonnick worked at Arsenal for more than 20 years as the kit manager. Picture: Getty

According to Mr Bonnick's account in the Guardian on Friday, Arsenal sacked him due to his “complete lack of judgement”.

In his legal submission, he refers to five replies on X in November and December last year, including: “Yes it is all about Jewish supremacy & not wanting to share the land Ethnic cleansing”; “Why should they be protected anymore than any other community? Some see this as the problem Jewish communities thinking they should be put before others”; “What about the Jews that attack Christians?”

Mr Bonnick’s posts also said: “Hamas offered to release all hostages in October. Zionist Israel refused. Persecution complex." He also posted: “You abandoned them… Refused to bring them home… Your silence was deafening… Now you want others to scream… Morals integrity honesty none.”

Mark Bonnick pictured in an Arsenal Youth Team Photocall
Mark Bonnick pictured (front centre) in an Arsenal youth team photocall. Picture: Getty

He has told the Guardian he is taking legal action in an attempt to restore his reputation and that he is also seeking damages and reinstatement.

Mr Bonnick added: “I want them to acknowledge what they’ve done to me is wrong and that they should not have sacked me. I believe in standing up for what’s right, especially when you see injustice, and I feel strongly against what Israel is doing in Gaza.

“I’ve tweeted on various issues, including football, Brexit, racism, knife crime and politics. It only became a problem when I tweeted about Israel, which led to a pile-on online and people contacting the club.”

Mr Bonnick, who worked his way up from casual Arsenal coaching roles in the early 2000s to a full-time kitman position supporting the youth teams, says he was devastated by the way he was “discarded” after years of service.

Mr Bonnick made a number of comments on X which led to his dismissal from Arsenal
Mr Bonnick made a number of comments on X which led to his dismissal from Arsenal. Picture: Alamy

His claim – which is expected to be heard next year – alleges that Arsenal acted unfairly and without due process.

It accuses the club of bowing to online pressure in what he describes as a “knee-jerk response to manufactured outrage”.

According to Mr Bonnick’s submission, he was told by Arsenal’s representative his social media comments "could be perceived as offensive" and "brought the club into disrepute".

He was also allegedly told: “Engaging in online debate on such controversial topic and making comments that were found to be highly offensive and inflammatory, displayed a complete lack of judgment and disregard for the club’s policies and values.

"I also feel that your conduct and poor judgement has irreparably damaged the relationship of trust between you, the club, its supporter communities and employees.”

LBC has approached Arsenal for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Laurence Fox outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with allegedly encouraging people to damage Ulez cameras.

Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to encouraging ULEZ camera destruction

Prioritise sun protection and hydration, and book in regular skin check-ups, say the experts.

How look after your skin in the sun over 60

Kerri Pegg, 42, has been jailed for nine years after being convicted of misconduct in a public office.

Prison governor who had relationship with gang boss jailed for nine years after convict bought her Mercedes with drug money
Secret communication devices have been found on American solar farms.

US finds 'kill switches' on solar panels sold by China - sparking fears of energy grid attack

A woman pregnant woman looks through a baby name book

What first names are banned in the UK?

Salman Rushdie accepts the champion of writers award at the Authors Guild Foundation Dinner at Gotham Hall on Monday, April 7, 2025, in New York.

Man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie jailed for 25 years

German budget supermarket Lidl has urged customers not to consume the contaminated snack bars.

'Do Not Eat': Urgent recall notice issued for popular supermarket snack bar

Newcastle was among teams warned about unlicenced betting websites. (David Horton/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News.

Football clubs warned over links to illegal gambling sites

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (second left) collide with the goal post during the Premier League match at City Ground, Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has 'positive' outlook following urgent surgery

Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Chris Brown remanded in custody following arrest for grievous bodily harm over alleged London ‘bottle attack’

Police officers patrol at a cordon near the scene of a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire.

Leading London officer one of two firefighters to die in Bicester RAF base blaze - along with member of the public

New figures show the issue has grown over 50% in two years, as fraudsters pretending to be brokers are increasingly targeting young drivers who face higher premiums.

New drivers warned of ‘ghost brokers’ as fake car insurance scams increase 50% in last 2 years

Delegations at Dolmabahce palace, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Russia and Ukraine hold direct peace talks for first time since war began as prisoner swap agreed

Man who stabbed and killed mother in front of her 3-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 29 years

Man who stabbed and killed mother in front of her 3-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 29 years

According to it's website, the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS) is a 'world-leading regulator of a service that’s essential to life'

'Catalogue of failures’ and lack of Scottish government scrutiny led to lavish spending at water regulator

Wyss has a stake in the Premier League club Chelsea.

Billionaire Chelsea co-owner accused of 'propositioning' employee for sex

Latest News

See more Latest News

.

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals ‘chosen one’ for Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot

Farmers took their protests over inheritance tax changes directly to Westminster.

'It needs to be stopped' - MPs call for delay to farms tax

More adults than previously thought are likely to have been victims of domestic abuse.

More than a quarter of adults in the UK have experienced domestic abuse, latest figures reveal
Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester

Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester
Tom Cruise stole the show by clambering atop a plane at the premiere

The best Mission Impossible premiere pictures as celebs join Tom Cruise on red carpet

Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Supreme Court in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Mr Roberts-Smith is suing three former Fairfax newspapers over articles he says defamed him in suggesting he committed war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.

Australia's most decorated living war veteran loses defamation appeal over Afghanistan killings
Statue of John Francis Leslie outside Plymouth's stadium

Blue plaque honour for first black footballer called up by England

A vandalised 20mph road sign on February 22, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales.

'Ridiculous': Backlash as road safety campaigners call for 10 mph speed limit on city roads
Tom Fletcher of McFly performs live on stage at Espaço Unimed on May 2, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher said seeing Paddington in a new musical 'makes me cry every time'
Thirteen people were left injured after a car crashed into a crowd of football fans outside the derby match between Espanyol and Barcelona on Thursday.

13 injured after car plows into crowd of football fans at Espanyol-Barcelona derby

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, and King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, at the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London

King Charles and Prince William reunite for rare joint appearance at Order of the Bath ceremony
Sarah Ferguson with Sandy and Muick, the corgis she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II

Duchess of York reveals she is ‘sure’ late Queen talks to her through corgis

Britain's King Charles III meets Florence Mcgrellis at Cartwright Hall, an art gallery and community cultural space in Bradford, England, during a visit to celebrate the city's year as UK City of Culture, Thursday May 15, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

Teenager embraces King Charles with ‘awesome’ hug

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News