Arsenal's former kit manager sues club after 'being sacked for anti-Israel comments'

Mark Bonnick, right, with Arsenal Academy coach Josh Smith. Picture: Getty

By Alice Brooker

Arsenal's former kit manager is reportedly suing the club for wrongfully sacking him and has alleged he was discriminated against because of his opposition to Zionism.

Mark Bonnick, 61, worked at the club for 22 years from the early 2000s, has alleged he was let go because of his “philosophical anti-Zionist beliefs”, and was discriminated against for expressing this.

Mr Bonnick was suspended and then sacked in December 2024 after Arsenal chiefs were alerted to his social media posts referring to Israel’s war in Gaza. He appealed against the sacking but heard he had lost his case on February 14.

The former kit manager has denied his posts were antisemitic and has argued that they were motivated instead by "legitimate anti-Zionist beliefs".

Mr Bonnick worked at Arsenal for more than 20 years as the kit manager. Picture: Getty

According to Mr Bonnick's account in the Guardian on Friday, Arsenal sacked him due to his “complete lack of judgement”.

In his legal submission, he refers to five replies on X in November and December last year, including: “Yes it is all about Jewish supremacy & not wanting to share the land Ethnic cleansing”; “Why should they be protected anymore than any other community? Some see this as the problem Jewish communities thinking they should be put before others”; “What about the Jews that attack Christians?”

Mr Bonnick’s posts also said: “Hamas offered to release all hostages in October. Zionist Israel refused. Persecution complex." He also posted: “You abandoned them… Refused to bring them home… Your silence was deafening… Now you want others to scream… Morals integrity honesty none.”

Mark Bonnick pictured (front centre) in an Arsenal youth team photocall. Picture: Getty

He has told the Guardian he is taking legal action in an attempt to restore his reputation and that he is also seeking damages and reinstatement.

Mr Bonnick added: “I want them to acknowledge what they’ve done to me is wrong and that they should not have sacked me. I believe in standing up for what’s right, especially when you see injustice, and I feel strongly against what Israel is doing in Gaza.

“I’ve tweeted on various issues, including football, Brexit, racism, knife crime and politics. It only became a problem when I tweeted about Israel, which led to a pile-on online and people contacting the club.”

Mr Bonnick, who worked his way up from casual Arsenal coaching roles in the early 2000s to a full-time kitman position supporting the youth teams, says he was devastated by the way he was “discarded” after years of service.

Mr Bonnick made a number of comments on X which led to his dismissal from Arsenal. Picture: Alamy

His claim – which is expected to be heard next year – alleges that Arsenal acted unfairly and without due process.

It accuses the club of bowing to online pressure in what he describes as a “knee-jerk response to manufactured outrage”.

According to Mr Bonnick’s submission, he was told by Arsenal’s representative his social media comments "could be perceived as offensive" and "brought the club into disrepute".

He was also allegedly told: “Engaging in online debate on such controversial topic and making comments that were found to be highly offensive and inflammatory, displayed a complete lack of judgment and disregard for the club’s policies and values.

"I also feel that your conduct and poor judgement has irreparably damaged the relationship of trust between you, the club, its supporter communities and employees.”

LBC has approached Arsenal for comment.