All of Arsenal's confirmed pre-season fixtures

Arsenal players are enjoying their summer break with pre-season training and a run of friendlies set to commence in the coming weeks.

A few new faces are expected to join the Gunners’ ranks, with Mikel Arteta’s side wanting to build on successive second-place Premier League finishes.

Next month, the side will jet off from London to enjoy a summer tour of Asia - which they hope will be more successful than Manchester United’s recent trip to the far east.

Here are the latest developments from the Emirates Stadium and beyond.

How Arsenal players are enjoying their summers

With no Fifa World Club Cup to bother Arsenal, players have been enjoying their holidays this week now international fixtures are out of the way.

David Raya has been on safari, posting a picture from Serengeti with his partner Tatiana Trouboul and getting up close with lions.

Kai Havertz is in Norway with his wife Sophia, Thomas Partey has been back in his native Ghana, but Ben White has stayed at home with his wife Milly giving birth to their first child.

Arsenal pre-season friendlies 2025

  • Wednesday, July 23, Arsenal v AC Milan: Singapore National Stadium, 12.30pm
  • Sunday, July 27, Arsenal v Newcastle: Singapore National Stadium, 12.30pm
  • Thursday, July 31, Arsenal v Spurs: Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12.30pm

There has also been speculation of an Emirates Cup friendly competition. The Gunners are, according to Pain in the Arsenal, eyeing up a game on August 9 or 10 at the Emirates Stadium against Athletic Bilbao.

Jorginho has left Arsenal to move back to Brazil
Jorginho has left Arsenal to move back to Brazil. Picture: Alamy

Arsenal summer signings

Manager Arteta is yet to sign any players in this summer transfer window but the club have released a handful of players.

  • Jorginho - Released to Flamengo
  • Nathan Butler-Oyedeji - Released
  • Elian Quesada-Thorn - Released
  • Kieran Tierney - Released to Celtic
  • Raheem Sterling - End of loan, returning to Chelsea
  • Neto - End of loan, returning to Bournemouth
  • Nuno Tavares - Transfer out to Lazio
  • Marquinhos - Transfer out to Cruzeiro

How could Arsenal line-up in 2025/26

The Gunners are still heavily linked to various players and are said to be closing in on Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Another target is RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is also said to be the object of the recruiter’s desire with the club needing to sign a striker.

Here is how the side could look next year.

