Arsenal knocked out of Champions League after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in semi-final

7 May 2025, 22:05 | Updated: 7 May 2025, 22:26

PSG v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League
PSG v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Arsenal knocked out of Champions League after losing to PSG in semi-final.

Arsenal lost after a 2-1 defeat in their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal started 1-0 down after being edged out at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg last week.

The Gunners went into the match hoping for an away comeback against PSG - a team that currently ranks among the best in Europe.

Goals by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi secured a 2-1 victory for PSG.

The French teams' 3-1 aggregate success means the team can now finally win the trophy they long for the first time when they take on Italian heavyweights Inter Milan in Munich on May 31.

The Gunners dominated the early stages of the game, with PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making vital saves, but were unable to initially convert their chances.

Arsenal were punished for their missed opportunities when Ruiz fired a brilliant left-footed strike past David Raya in the 27th minute.

Hakimi extended PSG's lead to 2-0 on the night - meaning that Arsenal needed three goals to bring it back to level on aggregate.

Arsenal's late goal and a near-miss by Bukayo Saka was ultimately not enough to get Arsenal back in the game.

Lucas Hernandez of PSG in action during the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final match between PSG and Arsenal at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on May 7, 2025.
Lucas Hernandez of PSG in action during the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final match between PSG and Arsenal at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on May 7, 2025. Picture: Getty
Arsenal players gather for a pre-match team talk before the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final match between PSG and Arsenal at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on May 7, 2025.
Arsenal players gather for a pre-match team talk before the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final match between PSG and Arsenal at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on May 7, 2025. Picture: Getty

