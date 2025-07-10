Arsenal close to record-breaking £1m signing of Liverpool’s Olivia Smith in landmark deal

The deal would be the most expensive transfer in women's football. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Arsenal are on the verge of making Olivia Smith the first £1 million player in women’s football after agreeing a world-record fee with Liverpool.

A seven-figure sum is said to have been accepted for the 20-year-old forward, who is expected to complete a medical within the next 48 hours.

The deal, first reported by The Guardian, would eclipse the current women’s transfer record, set in January when Naomi Girma moved from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for £900,000.

Smith joined Liverpool from Sporting Lisbon just last summer for £210,000.

She enjoyed a standout season for Liverpool, scoring seven times in the Women’s Super League and earning the club’s Player of the Season award.

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Smith's former club Liverpool. Picture: Getty

Arsenal are believed to have beaten off interest from several clubs, including WSL champions Chelsea, to land Smith.

Liverpool were reluctant to part with Smith but considered Arsenal’s offer too valuable to decline.

Smith became the youngest player ever to represent Canada when she made her debut in 2019 at just 15 years and 94 days old.

Her signing would mark Arsenal’s third major addition of the summer, following Chloe Kelly’s move from Manchester City and Taylor Hinds’ switch from Liverpool.

The Gunners are looking to build on their recent Champions League success.

In May, they won the Women's Champions League for the second time, with a 1-0 victory over favourites Barcelona.

Arsenal is managed by Renee Slegers, who took over the role in October after former manager Jonas Eidevall delivered a disappointing season start.