Arsenal close to record-breaking £1m signing of Liverpool’s Olivia Smith in landmark deal

10 July 2025, 19:53

Liverpool Women v Aston Villa Women - Pre Season Friendly
The deal would be the most expensive transfer in women's football. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Arsenal are on the verge of making Olivia Smith the first £1 million player in women’s football after agreeing a world-record fee with Liverpool.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A seven-figure sum is said to have been accepted for the 20-year-old forward, who is expected to complete a medical within the next 48 hours.

The deal, first reported by The Guardian, would eclipse the current women’s transfer record, set in January when Naomi Girma moved from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for £900,000.

Smith joined Liverpool from Sporting Lisbon just last summer for £210,000.

She enjoyed a standout season for Liverpool, scoring seven times in the Women’s Super League and earning the club’s Player of the Season award.

Read more: How Arsenal could line up with Christian Nørgaard

Read more: All of Arsenal's confirmed pre-season fixtures

Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC - Barclays Women's Super League
Arsenal have agreed a deal with Smith's former club Liverpool. Picture: Getty

Arsenal are believed to have beaten off interest from several clubs, including WSL champions Chelsea, to land Smith.

Liverpool were reluctant to part with Smith but considered Arsenal’s offer too valuable to decline.

Smith became the youngest player ever to represent Canada when she made her debut in 2019 at just 15 years and 94 days old.

Her signing would mark Arsenal’s third major addition of the summer, following Chloe Kelly’s move from Manchester City and Taylor Hinds’ switch from Liverpool.

The Gunners are looking to build on their recent Champions League success.

In May, they won the Women's Champions League for the second time, with a 1-0 victory over favourites Barcelona.

Arsenal is managed by Renee Slegers, who took over the role in October after former manager Jonas Eidevall delivered a disappointing season start.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

John Lacey, 42, was sentenced to 14-months imprisonment.

Thug, 42, jailed for punching pregnant girlfriend in stomach in attack that 'changed victim forever'

Morgan Gibbs-White is set to join Tottenham

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White set to join Tottenham in £60m transfer

Empty shop with To Let sign in central West London.

London store closures hit 10-year high - as government urged to invest £5bn to save UK's high-streets

Blue Stevens was stabbed to death in Knightsbridge after 'standing up to someone who was trying to steal his watch'

'I can't stop crying': Heartbroken mum of man stabbed to death outside five-star hotel 'for his Rolex' pays tribute

'Birkin' bag by Hermes which belonged to British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin

Original Hermes Birkin bag which belonged to actress Jane Birkin sells for £8.6 million

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Investigators look into Air India's vital engine switches after plane crash killed 270 people

Sean O'Meara

Four suspicious devices found where police shot chainsaw-wielding man in gas mask

Distressing footage Body worn footage shows PC Lydia Ward being comforted by colleagues as she is bleeding from the nose after she tried to arrest an assault suspect at Manchester Airport.

Shocking clip shows cop with bloodied nose crying after Manchester Airport brawl as bodycam footage shown to jury

A neurosurgeon pointing towards a computer as they analyse a patient MRI Scan at a brain surgery clinic.

Air pollution exposure increases risk of common brain tumour, study suggests

Frank Barrie

EastEnders star and theatre legend Frank Barrie dead at 88 - as family pays tribute

PC Luke Holden PCSO Tim Parry Sgt Greg Gillespie

'I saw the look in his eyes': Hero officers open up about moment they came face-to-face with Southport killer

Exclusive
Screen grab of Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, speaking in the chamber during the debate on draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel's Scunthorpe plant.

Commons leader 'vows to fix broken system' after LBC investigation 'shines light' on SEN parents' cease & desist letters

Blue Stevens, 26, was stabbed to death in Knightsbridge after 'standing up to someone who was trying to steal his watch'.

Father stabbed to death outside five-star hotel 'for his Rolex' pictured - as tributes pour in for victim

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

Exclusive
Police rushed from the Russian embassy to stop the thieves.

Masked thieves target Lamborghini driver in west London - hours after man knifed to death ‘for Rolex’

Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC, hosted by Shelagh Fogarty

Wes Streeting suggests doctors could take pension cut to pay for pay rises ahead of 'unprecedented' strikes

Latest News

See more Latest News

rack and field athlete Caster Semenya's right to a fair hearing was violated by the Swiss judicial system, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled.

Caster Semenya wins human right fight as sex eligibility case set to return to court

Lewis Capaldi's forthcoming tour has been a sell-out

Lewis Capaldi's emotional message to fans after comeback tour tickets sell-out within an hour
Eight people were taken to hospital after a car collided into Highcliffe Care Home, in Sunderland

Eight taken to hospital after stolen BMW smashes into care home during police chase - as two men arrested
A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

Children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says
Four people have been arrested after cyber-attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods.

Three teenagers and woman, 20, arrested over crippling cyber-attack on Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods
People have been warned not to sit underneath or near trees after a number of large branches fell suddenly in some London parks.

Safety notices issued urging people to avoid sitting under trees amid large branches falling in parks
Tekever, a leading European technology company specialising in AI-powered unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) has announced a major £400 million investment in the UK defence sector over the next five years.

Britain must arm for a dangerous new era, ex-NATO chief, as UK faces ‘most serious threats since Cold War’
The watchdog also warned that the nuclear threat from Iran had increased since the US withdrew from a key international agreement in 2018, arguing that de-escalation “must be a priority”.

‘Physical threat’ from Iran on people living in UK has ‘increased significantly’, watchdog finds
Christian Horner of Red Bull Racing looks on during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

Heartbreak for Christian Horner as family tragedy strikes days before Red Bull sacking

Jota and his brother died in a car crash last week.

'You have my word they weren’t speeding': Truck driver who filmed Diogo Jota car crash aftermath disputes police report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III meets volunteers during his visit to the Walmer RNLI Lifeboat Station in Walmer

King asks if RNLI volunteers ‘get a lot’ of small boats call outs during visit

Hugh Grant talks to Queen Camilla at the Wimbledon Championships

Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Princess of Wales stuns in show-stopping red silk dress at state banquet return

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News