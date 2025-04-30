Arsenal with mountain to climb after 1-0 home defeat to PSG in Champions League semi-final clash

30 April 2025, 06:58 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 07:01

Coach of Arsenal Mikel Arteta during the UEFA Champions League.
Coach of Arsenal Mikel Arteta during the UEFA Champions League. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Arsenal have a huge task ahead in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against PSG after losing the first leg 1-0 at home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Manager Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal are "capable" of producing a special moment to overturn their loss and reach the final against the odds.

His side will head to the French capital next week trailing by a single goal in the last-four fixture after Ousmane Dembele stunned the Emirates when he struck inside four minutes.

It was a difficult start for Arsenal, who then spent the following 20 minutes chasing PSG shadows.

Arsenal were in need of a strong start to the second half, and they thought they were back on level terms just 90 seconds in when Merino headed home Declan Rice’s free-kick.

But VAR intervened with Merino half a body’s width offside.

Read more: Football's new independent regulator must tackle dementia risk, MPs say

Read more: Liverpool crowned champions and the promoted teams relegated: How the Premier League campaign played out

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg.
Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg. Picture: Getty
Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg
Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg. Picture: Getty

Later, PSG substitute Goncalo Ramos struck David Raya’s crossbar in the dramatic closing minutes.

Despite, losing 1-0, things could be worse and Arteta’s men might consider themselves fortunate to still be in the tie.

Arteta told reporters: “We are at half-time, and my message is exactly the same as it was after we beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final.

"We have to go to Paris and win the game, and we are more than capable of doing it.

“If you want to win the Champions League final, you have to do something special, and we are going to have to do something special in Paris to be there. We still have a lot of chances to be in that final.”

Wayne Rooney was disappointed with Arsenal’s performance and the atmosphere inside the Emirates Stadium.

On Amazon Prime Sport, Rooney said: “They (PSG) were by far the better team tactically. They were excellent. They could have won the game by two or three so they got it spot on.“I was disappointed with the way they (Arsenal) played and the fans as well.

“I think the fans against Real Madrid were excellent and pushed the team, tonight they were subdued, almost an anti-climax that Arsenal have beat Real Madrid that they are going to walk into the final of the competition.

“The fans have to be there, the players have to show up of course. It wasn’t good enough on both sides for Arsenal.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening

Pictured: British woman, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway

Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

Rust is "haunted by death and scandal", critics have said as the Alec Baldwin movie is released

Alec Baldwin movie Rust 'haunted' by cinematographer shooting, critics say

Exclusive
.

Ex Met chief Lord Hogan-Howe slams 'awful' gross misconduct probe into officer who shot dead Chris Kaba

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot

Exclusive
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

Chris Eubank Jr (right) in action against Conor Benn (left). Eubank jr says he underwent eye surgery

Chris Eubank Jr says he needed eye surgery after ‘headbutt’ in Conor Benn fight

A Russian drone strike overnight killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential area of Odesa

Russia launches deadly drone strike on Ukraine hours after Kyiv signs minerals deal with US

Baller League UK - Match Day Two - VIP's

Maya Jama finally confirms romance with Ruben Dias after months of speculation

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

Exclusive
Locals to the Calton area are claiming it's also fuelled an 'out of control' situation with needles left in their streets.

Furious residents near UK's first drug consumption room rally over 'needle nightmare'

One of Britain's most iconic breweries is closing.

One of UK's most-iconic breweries to close its doors after than 40 years as owner issues heartbreaking statement

Jade Damarell, 32,

Probe launched after veteran skydiver dies during jump - with concerns of 'deliberate act'

Simon Patterson arrives to the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Man 'still cares' for ex-wife accused of killing his parents with deadly Beef Wellington, trial hears

Exclusive
Organised criminal gangs are smuggling tonnes of ‘killer meat’ into the UK in bin bags – stashing it in cars and coach luggage compartments without refrigeration for days.

Gangs smuggling tonnes of ‘killer meat’ into UK in bin bags - as LBC told risk of ‘explosive’ disease at ‘all-time high’

Lamine Yamal plays during the match between FC Barcelona and Football Club Internazionale Milano

Lamine Yamal shines as Barcelona and Inter Milan draw 3-3 in Champions League semi-final classic

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chris Kaba

Chris Kaba cop colleague warns 'public safety at risk' over gross misconduct hearing decision
J.K. Rowling

Harry Potter stars take swipe at JK Rowling as they sign open letter supporting trans people
Bernard Morgan, 100, shows a letter to school children as he joins Second World War veterans at a tea party organized by the Royal British Legion at The Ritz, London.

50,000 kids write moving letters to WWII veterans ahead of 80th anniversary VE day celebrations
Erin Patterson goes on trial for murder after she fed dinner guests beef wellington laced with poisonous mushrooms.

Deadly Beef Wellington lunch ‘terrible accident’, court hears - as woman accused of murdering guests with mushrooms
Erin Cuthbert, Guro Reiten, and Millie Bright of Chelsea celebrate following their team's victory in a Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Leigh Sports Village on April 30, 2025 in Leigh, England.

Lucy Bronze heads in winner as Chelsea win sixth successive WSL title with 1-0 win over Man United
Summer Clarke, now 26, was given a 10% chance to live, with her family told to say their "goodbyes" when she suffered a spontaneous brain haemorrhage.

Woman who suffered stroke at 24 and given 10% chance to live ‘could sing before speaking’

Sara Sharif was murder by her father in Surrey back in 2023

Murder of ten-year-old Sara Sharif leads to renewed calls for smacking ban

School classroom

Calls for schools to deliver more ‘relationship violence prevention lessons’ after Netflix's Adolescence
Rubbish in the street outside Ward End Park

May Day talks to take place in bid to resolve Birmingham bin strike

A co-ordinated 24-hour global strike is being held demanding fair pay, improved working conditions, and greater protections for gig economy drivers.

Private hire drivers go on global strike as thousands walk out for better pay and conditions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'

King Charles issues heartfelt message to cancer sufferers as he tells them 'take risks; love deeply; have no regrets'
King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception in celebration of community-based initiatives raising awareness about cancer and supporting those living with cancer at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles' message to fellow cancer patients: Read in full

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently enjoying a brief trip to the Scottish Isles

Kate Middleton's sweet sentiment for her children while on royal duties in the Scottish Isles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News