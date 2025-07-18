Arsenal complete £50m transfer of Chelsea forward amid ‘bullying’ by section of fans

18 July 2025, 18:55

Arsenal unveil new signing Noni Madueke at Sobha Realty Training Centre on July 18, 2025 in London Colney, England.
Arsenal unveil new signing Noni Madueke at Sobha Realty Training Centre on July 18, 2025 in London Colney, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Arsenal have completed the £48million transfer of Chelsea forward Noni Madueke, marking Mikel Arteta's fourth signing of the summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 23-year-old is understood to have signed a five-year deal at the Emirates, taking him through to the summer of 2030.

The England international will provide much-needed competition to star winger Bukayo Saka and Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal's wide areas.

Madueke's move across London - which could exceed £52m with performance-related add-ons - has been met with severe criticism by Arsenal supporters on social media. A petition against the transfer has attracted more than 5,000 signatures.

However, Madueke said: "I'm somebody who goes with my gut feeling a lot of the time and I feel like it's steered me in the right direction so far. So, I don't think it's going to be any different here. I think it's going to be a great success and I'm really happy to be here.

"I've just been relaxed, waiting for the green light and when I came in today, it all felt real. I'm really happy and really proud, so it's a great moment for me.

"It's already a great team with a clear identity and I can't wait to bring my style to the team and try and help the boys as much as possible to take that next step. (I want) to win all the competitions we're in, I feel like we're definitely capable of doing that."

Former Manchester United and England captain Rio Ferdinand condemned the "vulgar" toxicity on 'X', wrote: "For a young 23-year-old English footballer to be vilified, bullied, embarrassed and totally stripped down at a time when you're meant to be celebrating a transfer worth £55 million.

"To be treated in this manner via a section of the Arsenal fan base is an utter disgrace.

"Just put yourself in his shoes for one minute. Just put yourself in his parents shoes for one minute, and just think of how that feeling must be. I just hope the people that are closest to him are around him and supporting him in the way that he needs right now.

"It's fine for fans to disagree with signings or decisions made at their football club but the way some fans have publicly voiced their opinions and those who have gone a step further in publicly joining a petition for this player not to be signed by their football club is beyond me.

"I have never seen anything like this before, and I hope I don't ever again. Like I said earlier just imagine this was your best friend, one of your family members, your brother, son, then tell me how would you feel if they were on the receiving end of this vulgar behaviour?

"I just hope Noni Madueke rams all of this negativity back down the throats of these impostors."

Madueke left Chelsea's eventual Club World Cup winning campaign in the United States last Friday to undergo his medical at Arsenal and put the finishing touches on his controversial move.

Posting on Instagram, Madueke said: "Dear Chelsea Football Club, I want to thank you for the last three or so years. To every staff member that helped me along this journey, thank you. To my team-mates thank you for everything. I leave with only love and admiration for you guys. We achieved so much this season and I honestly wish you guys nothing but the best.

"To (Chelsea manager) Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to better me as a player and as a person. Lastly, thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism. I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories."

Madueke scored 11 times for Chelsea across all competitions last season and was rewarded with his first senior international appearances under England interim manager Lee Carsley, and his permanent successor Thomas Tuchel.

Madueke, who made the switch to Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, follows Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - who also joined from Chelsea - and Christian Norgaard in moving to the Emirates in the off-season.

He takes Arsenal's spending so far this summer to the region of £120m with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera's £13m move also expected to be finalised shortly.

Arsenal also remain hopeful of signing striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, although it is not believed that a deal - which could be worth as much as £65m - is imminent.

Madueke will join up with his new team-mates when they depart for their tour of Singapore and Hong Kong on Saturday evening.

