Aston Villa reveal plans to increase stadium capacity to more than 50,000

Aston Villa have announced plans to expand the capacity of their stadium to over 50,000 within two years. Picture: Alamy

Aston Villa have announced plans to expand the capacity of their stadium to over 50,000 within two years.

The club intend to increase the number of seats in the North Stand at Villa Park in time for Euro 2028, at which the ground will be a host venue.

Villa said the redevelopment of the stadium, which currently holds 42,640 spectators, will take place without losing any seats during the season.

The club's executive chairman Nassef Sawiris said: "This project will mark an important milestone in the club's journey to becoming a world-class sports and entertainment venue.

"A bigger, better North Stand will not only allow many more Villans to see their team in person, improving matchday experience, but will also dramatically improve the club's ability to invest and compete in the long term."

Unai Emery's Villa are seventh in the Premier League with four matches to play. They narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League semi-finals following a 5-4 aggregate defeat to Paris St Germain.