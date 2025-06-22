Shocking moment barrier collapses, causing dozens of fans to plunge from upper level of stadium

Pictures posted to social media in the aftermath show the area where the barrier broke
Pictures posted to social media in the aftermath show the area where the barrier broke. Picture: X/_BeFootball

Fans tumbled from the upper tier of a football stadium into the empty stand below after a security barrier broke shortly after an Algerian top flight football match.

A security barrier broke at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers, the capital of Algeria, causing dozens of spectators to plunge into the empty stand below.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to treat the dozens of injured fans after the tragedy occurred just after MC Alger won the league title for the second year in a row, drawing 0-0 against NC Magra.

Photographs taken in the aftermath of the incident show where the section of the barrier gave way at the 64,200-capacity ground.

Emergency services attended the scene to treat dozens of wounded fans
Emergency services attended the scene to treat dozens of wounded fans. Picture: X/@soir_officiel

Players, staff, and administrators donated blood to those in need and the trophy presentation ceremony was postponed following the disaster.

"The Beni Messous University Hospital received 38 injured people, while three deaths were recorded," a statement from the Algerian Ministry of Health read.

"Ben Aknoun Hospital also received 27 injured people, while Bab El Oued Hospital received 16."

MC Alger offered their condolences to Younes Amguzzi, one of the fans who lost their life in the tragedy.

Younes Amguzzi, a fan who died in the tragedy
Younes Amguzzi, a fan who died in the tragedy. Picture: X/@ArobaseDzair_EN

"It is with great sadness and sorrow and with hearts that we received the news of our supporter Younes Amguzzi, who passed away after falling from the upper stand," a statement on the club’s official Instagram page read.

"The board of directors, all members of management, all the team and players, come forward with sincere condolences and the most sincere condolences to all the family members of the deceased and their family."

Two more fatalities were later announced.

Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune has reached out to the families of the three killed, and wished those injured in the fall a speedy recovery.

"Following the painful incident that befell the supporters of MC Alger at the Stade du 5 Juillet, I can only pray for the soul of the deceased supporter," Tebboune wrote on X after the death of Younes Amguzzi was announced.

"May God have mercy on him and grant him a place in his vast paradise."

"We offer our condolences to his family, his fellow supporters and the MC Alger team. ‘I pray for the recovery of those injured in the incident and their swift return to their loved ones."

